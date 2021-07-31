APC congresses hold nationwide

Oyo committee mobilises members

The National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) having directed its states to go on with today’s congress in spite of a comment made on Wednesday by Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, Minister of Labour and Employment, the Oyo State chapter of the delegates committee yesterday told its stakeholders to mobilise and sensitise their members to the venue of the exercise today.

Declaring that the congress would go on as planned, the Chairman of the Delegates Committee, Alhaji Gambo Lawal, met with the party’s stakeholders yesterday at its Oke Ado, Ibadan party office and took the decision.

There had been uproar over the legality or otherwise of its national Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) led by the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, following Wednesday’s split judgment at the Supreme Court, which gave victory to the Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The pronouncement by three of the seven Supreme Court Justices against the competence of the committee sparked a frenzy among party stakeholders with some members calling on the governor to step aside in order to “save the party” from a possible big fall.

The meeting enjoined all the stakeholders to sensitize and encourage members and supporters of the party at the grassroots to peacefully participate in the exercise without any rancour of misgivings.

The exercise holds at the Lafia Hotel, Apata in Ibadan. Other members of the committee for Oyo State are: Friday Sanni, Dr. Bukola Ayanwuyi, Rotimi Bello, Akintunde Adegboye, Saidu Musa Abdullahi, and Ephraihm Bonbon.

Enugu: Tension as party members allege hijack of electoral materials by Abuja politicians

Crisis is brewing in the Enugu chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as some members allege hijack of the electoral materials meant for today’s ward and local government congresses by some Abuja-based politicians from the state.

The aggrieved members alleged that those who hijacked the materials have already written the results of the poll in the nation’s seat of power. Stakeholders of the party drawn from the 17 local government areas of the state and 260 political wards, who were invited for a briefing by the committee members led by Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu, waited in vain at the party secretariat, GRA, Enugu on Thursday as no member of the committee was showed up, the aggrieved stakeholders alleged.

However, anxieties started growing when information filtered in that the secretary of the committee, Ben Kure, from Kaduna state, who was sworn in on Wednesday at the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja, had been suddenly replaced, and no reasons were given for his replacement by the party’s National leadership.

Checks by Saturday Telegraph show that though the party at the state paid for delegate forms, none of the forms had been received as of Thursday evening at the secretariat in Enugu, paving the way for suspicion and growing anxiety that the actual delegates may not participate in the exercise.

Some party faithful, who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged that a serving governor in South-east under the APC platform and close ally to one of the top Abuja politicians from the state, was sponsoring the undemocratic act, which he said was capable of igniting heavy crisis in Enugu state chapter of the party should they have their way.

A Chieftain of the party in the state, who also craved anonymity on the development, said: “All the sensitive materials have been given to a member of the committee, whom we learnt is taking orders from one of the leaders of the party in the southeast zone.

“The worry is that the little success we have made in bringing members together might kiss the dust if the congress is not well managed. “Nobody is ready to accept the kind of thing they did in Anambra State during the governorship primary.

“The committee members must come to Enugu and conduct this congress in line with the stipulated guidelines.”

Another chieftain of the party, Chief Onyeike Ugwu, further alleged that the chairman of the committee may be moved into Enugu State in a “chattered flight and quartered in one of the best hotels in the state”, and wondered who was picking the bills.

According to him, “I know that it is not the party that is hiring a chartered flight for the chairman of the Committee. To do so will cost millions of naira. “So, where is the money coming from?” he queried, warning that caution should be applied “so as not to return this party to warpath.”

Efforts by our Correspondent to Speak with the State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, were unsuccessful as none of his mobile telephone lines was available as at the time of filing this report.

However, when contacted, the Enugu State Ward Congress Committee Chairman, Dr Ijeoma Arodiogbu, said that the anxiety being expressed by the members were not necessary, saying that his committee members would be in Enugu today (Friday). He admitted that his committee would arrive in Enugu today (Friday) in a chartered flight.

According to him, “We had flight issues on Thursday and this morning (Friday), we have hired a flight that will bring us to Enugu. “They should have called the national secretariat of the party. Talking about hijacking is part of their job. “Nobody has hijacked the process and I am not working for any individual.

“I have to board a Chartered flight to come with my committee. So, they should bury their anxiety”, Arodiogbu said.

Lagos: Group rejects consensus candidates

Lagos4Lagos, a movement within the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has rejected the plan of the party to settle for consensus candidates for the party’s nationwide ward congresses holding today.

The Lead Visioner of the group, Mr. Olajide Adediran, who revealed this at a press conference, said that the group relied on the guidelines of the party, which he said only made provision for consensus where such is possible.

“We were shocked that a group that is not known to our party and the constitution of Nigeria gave directives to members of the party as against our party guidelines at the national level,” he said. He maintained that the group, Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) should leave the party affairs for the executive members.

Adediran said that it would have been better if the directive had come from the chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the party in the state.

“But for a group to give directive that members should meet at a place for consensus candidate is never done. We have an electoral committee that came from Abuja to conduct the congress.’’

He pointed out that Lagos4Lagos wanted a clear departure from what the situation used to be such that election choices would be that of members of the party.

The Lead Visioner stressed that the group has the numerical strength, adding that they believed in change, which he said was why it expressed its readiness in the congress.

“You cannot just come and say that to us. If they want consensus let them give Lagos4Lagos 70% and share the remaining 30%, after all they don’t have the popularity, they have always been fielding unpopular people,” he said.

Edo: PDP cautions APC leaders over security

The people Democratic Party in Edo State yesterday cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of today’s ward congresses, advising the various factions of the party to; “rein in the remnants of their supporters to ensure a crisis-free exercise.”

The party also accused the opposition party in the state of having a track record of its congresses organised to date; “characterized by thuggery, bloodshed, and deaths as it is their regular trademark.”

In a statement signed by its public Relation Officer, Chris Nehikhare, and made available to journalists, the party called on security agencies in the state to be vigilant and prevent the breakdown of law and order in any part of the state.

“As we wish them a successful congress, we must advise Edo people not to be tempted or fooled by offers of positions in the executive Committees they are attempting to fill as reliable information reaching us is that in the majority of the wards across the state, they cannot raise 20 people to form their Exco.

They have resorted to making financial offers to innocent and unsuspecting community leaders to give them names and passport photographs of their residents. “You will recall that their last membership registration exercise in Edo State was an abysmal failure.

They registered less than 13000 in the whole state a situation that validates the Edo People position that APC is like a dinosaur that once dominated earth but now its relics are only found in museums to teach pre-civilization wildlife.

“Even at that, the various factions are planning to hold parallel Congresses, a development that could lead to mayhem and bloodletting.

“With the recent Supreme Court judges’ position on their national leadership, confusion and panic have been added to the already volatile mix called APC. We caution their leaders to maintain peace and order.

Buni charges congresses committee members to be fair, just

The Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has charged the members of the congresses committees to be just and fair to all in discharging their duties.

The chairman gave the charge in a statement he issued through his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed. He said: “As stakeholders of the party, we have great responsibility to make the ward Congress in all the participating states successfull. “We should endeavour to place the party and members interest above personal interests.”

According to Mohammed, “Buni warned that the party would not hesitate to take decisive measures against anyone who deliberately sabotage the congress.

“We have come a long way repositioning the party, we have reconciled many groups and individuals, we must not allow personal interests in this election to divide us and draw us back.”

He expressed the commitment of the committee to entrench internal democracy and respect for the People’s choice. Buni further said adequate arrangements have been made by the party to conduct successful and acceptable congresses across the country.

He solicited for support and cooperation of members to the officials “for APC to be a role model for other parties.”

The chairman also charged aggrieved members to channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters at the party secretariat. “We should avoid media wars over issues we can settle at the secretariat. I assure you that we will be fair and just to everyone,” Buni said.

Akpanudoedehe warns against parallel congress, to sanction erring members

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the National Caretaker Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, has said that the party will mete out necessary disciplinary measures on those who hold parallel congresses.

He also reminded party members of the national executive committee (NEC) resolution which directed members not to take the party to court unless it has exhausted; “the internal mechanism for conflict resolution, as enshrined in the party’s constitution.”

“All activities that may be carried out by persons to put the party and its officers in bad light before, during and after the congresses should be jettisoned,” he said.

“All activities or processes leading up to the congresses and thereafter which do not have the approval of the CECPC are exercises in futility. This is to say that: any purported parallel congress, parallel party organ and or parallel party office, is to say the least a nullity.

“These divisive activities will not be tolerated. For the avoidance of doubt, the party shall deploy the full weight of the law as stipulated in section 21 (D) of our party’s Constitution on anyone who perpetrates such unlawful Act (s) and also on their sponsors.

“All persons who are affected by Article 31 of our constitution should apply for waivers as stipulated under sub. Section 3 of the said article 31, this is also clearly spelt out in the ‘Special provisions’ of our guidelines

Like this: Like Loading...