APC Consensus Crisis: Delegates’ list doctored, changed

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares for the voting of its presidential candidate Tuesday, the crisis in the consensus candidate for the party as announced by the party National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Monday has led to the change of delegates’ list, a party source said.

According to the source the list was changed on Monday night through the assistance of the Deputy National Organising Secretary, Hon. Chidi Nze Duru and an assistant director in the Directorate of Organisng, the source revealed

The source also said that the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma is playing a strong role in the change of the delegate list.

According to the source, the delegates and aspirants who have got wind of this are already protesting the change. The source explained that the person to complained to becomes a problem as the National Chairman cannot be accessed.

The source also stated that the new list is different from the one submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by their rules that all delegates list must be submitted by political party before primaries.

According to the source, the change in the list was to pave ways for the preferred aspirant of the party to emerge as the candidate.

It would be recalled that the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Monday announced that the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan is the consensus candidate for the party for the 2023 Presidential election.

The endorsement of Lawan has triggered crisis in the party as some stakeholders have objected to it.

The Spokesperson to the President, Malam Garba Shehu issued a statement distancing the President from, just as the Northern APC governors dissociated themselves from the endorsement.

The source, speaking said the doctoring of the delegates’ list is to make sure that the Senate President emerges as the candidate of the party and since they could not get a buy-in of every aspirant on the consensus the need to doctor the list.

“However, l can assure you that it would not go without any resistance and know one can tell how far the resistance would go.”

