APC: Consensus move will address shortcomings of National Assembly–Fasoranti

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Ifeolu Fasoranti¸the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure a consensus candidate emerged as the standard bearer of the party as apt. Fasoranti noted that the exclusion of major stakeholders from the election of the party’s candidates in the primaries could not be considered as a true product of democracy. According to Fasoranti, the issue of consensus candidate would solve the problems caused by the National Assembly. He said: “We have to look at the remote causes of the narrative of consensus.

The exclusion of major stakeholders from the election process by the National Assembly is a major cause of this development. “The choice of delegates being chosen to elect presidential candidates of the parties cannot be said to be a product of democracy. “Delegates’ names were written by a small group in most cases and even by one person.

“This concentration of delegates cannot be taken as a full product of democracy. Calling on these delegates to elect all alone will be tantamount to building something on nothing. “The choice of consensus is to allow leaders to come together to determine who the standard bearer of the party should be. “It will cure the anomalies of the omission caused by the National Assembly, which to me, is the way forward in this circumstance.”

 

