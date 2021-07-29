News Top Stories

APC: Consensus’ll abridge political space, cause imposition, says Ebri

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The recent consensus arrangements of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is still receiving criticisms, as a former governor of Cross River State and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Clement Ebri has faulted it, stating that it will abridge the political space, just as it would cause imposition of candidates    Ebri gave his views in response to the recent declaration by the Secretary of the Caretaker Committee,

 

Senator John AkpanUdoedehe that the Presidential candidate of APC would emerge by consensus.

 

AkpanUdoedehe had said that the party would present its Presidential candidate for 2023 by consensus why reacting to opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari was plotting a “selfsuccession”. The position of the Caretaker Committee has attracted criticisms from party members. Ebri, in his reaction said: “It will precipitate a crisis of monumental proportions. No organ of the party has the power to abridge the political space.

 

 

“Note that the President did say only recently that a group of people cannot sit somewhere and decide zoning without mass participation. In the same manner no individual nor groups of persons have the right to opt for consensus without the inputs of the party membership.

 

Party members must have a sense of ownership around the party Constitution. It is patently wrong for the party’s future to be determined and/ or defined by just one organ

