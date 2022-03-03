APC constitutes Zoning C’ttee, appoints Gov. AbdulRazak head

News Top Stories

Three weeks to the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) yesterday constituted an eight- member zoning committee headed by the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdul- Rahaman AbdulRazak.

The zoning committee came a week after the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, had released the zoning formula as agreed by APC governors. But yesterday, Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoudehe, in a statement issued in Abuja said: “The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the appointment of the Party Zoning Committee for the forthcoming National Convention. The Committee members are: Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak – Chairman; Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, Deputy Chairman, Prof Etim Nyong – Member; Dr MB Shehu – Member; Comrade Mustapha Salihu – Member; Sen Teslim Folarin – Member; Alhji Sadeeq Sule-Iko Sami – Member and Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke – Secretary. Akpanudoudehe said the committee is expected to submit its report on Monday.”

 

