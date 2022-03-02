News

APC constitutes Zoning C’ttee, appoints Kwara Gov, AbdulRazak head

Three weeks to the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Wednesday constituted an eight-member zoning committee headed by the governor of Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak.

The zoning committee came a week after the governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai had released the zoning details as agreed by the APC governors.

But on Wednesday, the Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoudehe in a statement issued in Abuja said: “The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment of the Party’s Zoning Committee for the forthcoming National Convention.

The Committee members are as follows:

Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak – Chairman; Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Chairman; Prof. Etim Nyong – Member; Dr. MB Shehu – Member; Comrade Mustapha Salihu – Member; Sen. Teslim Folarin – Member, Alhaji Sadeeq Sule-Iko Sami – Member, and Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke – Secretary

Akpanudoudehe said: “The Committee is expected to submit its report on Monday 7th March, 2022.”

 

