APC constitution must be dynamic, not static –Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has stated that rules and regulations guiding a party like the All Progressives Congress (APC), must be dynamic and not static. Akeredolu stated this yesterday when he led the charge for a review of the Constitution of the ruling APC. According to the governor, who spoke at the APC Constitution Review and Stakeholders’ Meeting held at the June 12, Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State, some areas that must be looked into by the Constitution Review Committee of the party.

While emphasising the importance of the review, the Akeredolu said the move will further place the party in proper pedestal expected of a political party. In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde, and made available to journalists in Akure, Akeredolu said the constitution of the party must be reviewed for obvious reasons. He pointed out important areas that should be looked into including the constitution of the Board of Trustees (BOT), mode of primary elections, and emergence of delegates among other areas.

Akeredolu further disclosed that the Governors and other Stakeholders of the party in the South-west have resolved to set up a committee to present the position of the South-west APC to the Constitution Review committee. He commended the National Caretaker Committee of the Party led by the Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, for the vision to hold the exercise.

Like this: Like Loading...