Barely 48 hours to the kick-off of electioneering campaigns, the newly constituted Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has run into a fresh controversy as some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party have disowned it.

The 422-membership council, which was released last week by the Secretary of the Campaign Council, Hon. James Faleke, had provoked mixed reactions following the inclusion of certain APC: Controversy trails campaign council, as NWC disowns list names and the exclusion of others.

According to Faleke, the inauguration of the council members has been slated for tomorrow (today). However, this might not be possible as those opposed to it have prevailed upon the NWC to review the list and correct the perceived anomalies.

New Telegraph learntthat some party chieftains believe thePCCwasnotproperlyconstitutedbeforeitwasunveiled and therefore, the NWC plans tomeetthisweektoreviewit.

A member of the NWC, whopreferstoremainanonymous because he was not authorised to comment on the issue, told New Telegraph that the NWC never met to scrutinise the list before it was released to the public.

According to our source, the list, which was released on Friday night, was never brought for consideration at any meeting of the NWC. When New Telegraph asked for his assessment of the list, he said.

“There is no way I can react to an issue that the Committee members were not happy with the Presidential Campaign Council list because we have not met.

“What I will assure you is that we will meet this week and review the list. If there are things we are not comfortable with and we need to tell the media we will let you know. “When was the list released? The list was released late Friday and the NWC had not met since then.”

However, a former member of the NWC, who also spoke with New Telegraph, faulted the list, arguing that it contained certain names which should not have been included given their current stand in the party.

“There are people on the list who shouldn’t be there based on their relationship with the party now. “Also of importance is the compilation of the list.

A party’s Presidential Campaign Council list is not something that should be done by the candidate but the party. “The Tinubu-Shettima candidacy is carrying on as if they are independent of the party.

They have made the campaign council their personal affairs and not that of the party. I can also tell you that the Presidency was also kept away from the compilation of the list except when they were asked to submit some names.

“In actual sense, it is the responsibility of the party to compile the list and release the same. If you can recall, there is a story alleging that the Presidency had asked that somebody should be the secretary of the PCC but it was said that Tinubu and his po litical associates rejected this.

“The APC presidential candidate and his political associates are carrying on as if the campaign council is exclusive

to them. They seem to be determining who gets what and who comes in. “What they should know is that the Presidential campaign is not for them alone but for the party.

Therefore, they should surrender it to the party and work with the party. We will be looking at the National Working Committee to know what would be their disposition to the list of the campaign council,” he said.

