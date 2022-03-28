APC Convention: 35 persons in custody, 40 stolen phones recovered

The aftermath of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has shown that not less than 35 persons who attended the convention as supporters or politicians are in police custody in Abuja.

Also not less than 40 cellphones that were stolen were recovered from some of those in custody, a police officer said.

According to the officer, the arrested offenders were taken to different police custodies in Abuja.

He explained that their offences range from stealing phones, money and fighting within the Convention venue. The police officer said that most of the stolen phones recovered were domiciled with the Divisional Police Headquarters at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja.

He also explained that most of the politicians that were thrown into the cells came to defend the people that the police arrested for stealing or fighting.

He said, those who committed those crimes were those brought to the venue from outside FCT by politicians who are aspiring for one position or the other. Asked what happened, the officer said, “yes some miscreants were arrested at the venue of the Convention.

They were arrested for stealing phones, monies and fighting. “Some of them called their sponsors to the Convention and they came to use force as politician to secure their release and they were slammed into the cells as accomplice to the crimes.”

Meanwhile, the Convention was more of a campaign ground for those aspiring for different positions in the 2023 general elections. Posters and banners of Presidential aspirants, state governorship aspirants and National Assembly aspirants were used to endow the environment.

For instance, posters of Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameach, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and others as Presidential aspirants and Prof. Babagana Zulum as his Vice, with such other such posters were seen at the Eagle Square.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...