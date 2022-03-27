APC Convention: Adamu emerges as chairman

Former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has emerged as the fifth National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Adamu was elected as the consensus National Chairman after six other candidates withdrew from the contest

The six aspirants that withdrew from the contest are: former Nasarawa State governor, Senator Tanko Al- Makura, former governor of Benue State and Minister of Special Duties and Inter -governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, Senator Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha and former governor of Zamfara State, Abdullazizi Yari.

The candidates, according to a party source said the decision of the candidates to withdraw from the race was hinged their respect for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The said they did not want a contest with the president. According to the source, the contest for the National Chairmanship by the candidates was a contest against President Buhari .

The source explained that the intervention of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha yeilded the expected results from the candidates.

The source said that the SGF had warned that a defeat of President Muhammadu Buhari preferred candidate was a defeat of the President.

The source, who spoke in anonymity also said that the problem was that the six other National Chairmanship candidates could not produce an acceptable candidate from their group.

According to the source, the six candidates believed that if they must defeat Abdullahi Adamu, they must produce one of them as consensus candidate. And if one of them was produced and he defeated Abdullahi Adamu, they have ended up in defeating the President.

The source also said that producing one of them as the candidate for the National Chairmanship position was a problem. Nobody among the candidates of the National Chairmanship was willing to step down for another. The candidates signed their support letter for Abdullahi Adamu yesterday.

Meanwhile the unity list of the zones were submitted by desgnated governors For South East, Governor Hope Uzodinma submitted the list; South South was submitted Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River; North Central was by Governor Sani Bello of Niger State while for the North East, Governor Babagana Zulum submitted the list and for North West, Governor Abubakar Badaru submitted the list

The lists of consensus were submitted to the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu at the Kebbi State governors lodge.

The PGF meeting was held Saturday night at the Kebbi Governor’s Lodge. In attendance were over 16 governors of APC.

