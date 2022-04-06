APC Convention: Akume forfeits N20m refund

An aspirant to the position of the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last National Convention and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, yesterday said he had forfeited the N20 million paid to obtain the nomination and expression of interest forms for the position.

Akume said this at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, while fielding questions from journalists.

According to him, the party needs money and needed to be supported. President Muhammadu Buhari had asked the party leadership to make a refund of the nomination forms fee to candidates that conceded to the consensus list.

But asked yesterday if the party had made the refund to him, the former governor of Benue State said: “The issue of money does not arise. I had willingly donated my own to the party and I believe others would do the same thing.

“We have this basic understanding, we have to support the present leadership of the party to succeed; that is what is important so that we will continue with the good work that Mr. President is doing.”

