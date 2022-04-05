News

APC Convention: Akume forfeits N20m refund

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

Candidate of the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last National Convention and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume on Tuesday said he has forfeited the N20 million paid to obtain the nomination and expression of interest forms for the position.

Akume said this at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, while fielding questions from journalists.

According to him, the party needs money and needs to be supported.

President Muhammadu Buhari had asked the party leadership to make a refund of the nomination forms fee to candidates that conceded to the consensus list.

But asked Tuesday if the party had made the refund to him, the former governor of Benue State said: “The issue of money does not arise. I had willingly donated my own to the party and I believe others would do the same thing. We have this basic understanding, we have to support the present leadership of the party to succeed; that is what is important so that we will continue with the good work that Mr president is  doing.”

He further clarified on the directives of the President as he said: “Let me say that those of us who indicated interest for leadership of the party did not have any bad motives. We have no sinister motive whatsoever, we thought we could also add value to the party, taking it to the next level as we move towards 2023. We are very patriotic citizens and we are members of this party. Those of us who tried to have a shot at the chairmanship slot; we are still members of this party and nothing had distracted us from joining others in finding solutions to the small problems that we have in the APC.

“The issue of directives did not occur whatsoever in our dinner with Mr president. We ate dinner with him and he appealed to us to build the consensus as much as we could and that was basically what we did. It was not a directive and you know who the president is; a Democrat to the core. I know and I recall what happened in the past when I was governor; there is a difference between the way Mr. President operates and the way we saw between 1999 and 2007.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Construction of Bonny Deep Seaport commences soon –Amaechi

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, inspected the proposed site for construction of the Bonny Deep Seaport, noting that work would soon commence on the project. In his remarks during the visit, Amaechi noted that in choosing the site, considerations must be made towards cost reduction and ease in paying compensations. He said […]
News

FG may lose N32bn to unsafe school environment

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Nigerian government risks losing about N32 billion per annum for not keeping her schools safe and secured. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, gave the estimated amount government would be losing per annum should raging kidnapping of pupils by bandits go unchecked. Ahmed, who gave the figure yesterday at an interview […]
News Top Stories

Clark: North not sincere on rotational presidency

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Urges S/West to give S/East a chance Elder statesman and former Minister for Information and Culture, Chief Edwin Clark, has accused the political elite in Northern Nigeria of insincerity over the vexed issue of rotation of Presidency between the North and the South. The nonagenarian, who was responding to a statement credited to Mamman Daura, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica