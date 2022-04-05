APC Convention: Akume forfeits N20m refund

Candidate of the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last National Convention and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume on Tuesday said he has forfeited the N20 million paid to obtain the nomination and expression of interest forms for the position.

Akume said this at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, while fielding questions from journalists.

According to him, the party needs money and needs to be supported.

President Muhammadu Buhari had asked the party leadership to make a refund of the nomination forms fee to candidates that conceded to the consensus list.

But asked Tuesday if the party had made the refund to him, the former governor of Benue State said: “The issue of money does not arise. I had willingly donated my own to the party and I believe others would do the same thing. We have this basic understanding, we have to support the present leadership of the party to succeed; that is what is important so that we will continue with the good work that Mr president is doing.”

He further clarified on the directives of the President as he said: “Let me say that those of us who indicated interest for leadership of the party did not have any bad motives. We have no sinister motive whatsoever, we thought we could also add value to the party, taking it to the next level as we move towards 2023. We are very patriotic citizens and we are members of this party. Those of us who tried to have a shot at the chairmanship slot; we are still members of this party and nothing had distracted us from joining others in finding solutions to the small problems that we have in the APC.

“The issue of directives did not occur whatsoever in our dinner with Mr president. We ate dinner with him and he appealed to us to build the consensus as much as we could and that was basically what we did. It was not a directive and you know who the president is; a Democrat to the core. I know and I recall what happened in the past when I was governor; there is a difference between the way Mr. President operates and the way we saw between 1999 and 2007.”

