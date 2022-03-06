News Top Stories

APC Convention: Al-Makura seeks Akeredolu’s support

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

Former governor of Nasarawa State and Senator representing Nasarawa Central, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, has sought the support of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and the Governor of Ondo State, in his bid to become the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Al-Makura said he decided to visit Akeredolu due to his position as one of the leaders of the country and as well as his sincerity and courage.

 

The former Nasarawa  governor and members of his campaign organization were received by the Governor at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure. He said: “We are here with members of my campaign council to see you as one of the leaders of this country.

 

As one of those who believe in true democracy. As one of those who has champio

 

ned the inner mind of the people when it comes to justice, fairness and just cause. “We feel you have a role to play in determining and shaping how this party (APC) is put together, especially in this critical time of transition.

 

We must ensure the continuity of the gains we have had from President Muhammadu Buhari. “This is the motivating factor that has made me throw my hat in the ring to consider contesting the office of the National chairman. We must give this party a principle , a good policy and raise the hope of our people.

 

“President Buhari has held that tenaciously and made that the resolve and the sanctity of his administration. It has added value and we will just sustain it. We are here to solicit your support and cooperation.”

 

Al-Makura submitted. He earlier hailed Governor Akeredolu for changing the face of Ondo State within five years, stressing that the Governor has added values to the sunshine state. Responding, Akeredolu thanked Al-Makura for the visit, while describing him as a competent and committed party man.

 

Akeredolu said the APC must establish a core value which the party must be known for, adding that there must be general understanding among leaders and stakeholders of the party.

 

“You have said many things and one thing that came out is APC value. We must be able to establish our value, else we are wasting our time. What are our core values? Do we have democratic values?”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Post-insurgency recovery, Borno develops 25-year devt plan

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

As part of post-insurgency recovery efforts in Borno State, the state government yesterday said it has developed a 25-year development plan to restore the socioeconomic lives of the people, affected by Boko Haram insurgency in the state. Special Adviser to Governor Babsgana Zulum on Sustainable Development Goals, Partnership and Humanitarian Coordination, Dr. Mairo Mandara, while […]
News

Cancel tolls on Lekki Expressway, Ikoyi Link Bridge, Onitiri tells LSG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State Government has been advised to cancel erection of tolls on Lekki Express way and Ikoyi Link Bridge to avoid another bloodletting. Some youths have indicated their plan to hold another protest on Lekki tolI plaza on February 13, in reaction to the ruling of the Judicial Panel, probing the EndSARS shooting which […]
News

FCC moves to halt job racketeering in agencies, MDAs, others

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) yesterday announced that it has commenced moves to stop desperate job seekers from being swindled as well as unequal distribution of jobs in the country. The Commission made this known while briefing journalists in Enugu yesterday. The commissioner representing Enugu State in the Commission, Mrs. Ginika Tor, said it had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica