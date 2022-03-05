News

APC Convention: Al-Makura seeks Akeredolu’s support

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Senator Tanko Al-Makura, the former Governor of Nasarawa State and Senator representing Nasarawa Central, has sought the support of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and the Governor of Ondo State, in his bid to become the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).Al-Makura said he decided to visit Akeredolu due to his position as one of the leaders of the country and as well as his sincerity and courage.

 

The former governor and members of his campaign organisation were received by the Akeredolu at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

 

He said: “We are here with members of my campaign council to see you as one of the leaders of this country. As one of those who believe in true democracy. As one of those who has championed the inner mind of the people when it comes to justice, fairness and just cause.

 

“We feel you have a role to play in determining and shaping how this party (APC) is put together, especially in this critical time of transition. We must ensure the continuity of the gains we have had from President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

“This is the motivating factor that has made me throw my hat in the ring to consider contesting the office of the National Chairman. We must give this party a principle, a good policy and raise the hope of our people.

 

“President Buhari has held that tenaciously and made that the resolve and the sanctity of his administration. It has added value and we will just sustain it. We are here to solicit your support and cooperation.”

 

Responding, Akeredolu thanked Al-Makura for the visit, while describing him as a competent and committed party man.

 

Akeredolu said the APC must establish a core value which the party must be known for, adding that there must be general understanding among leaders and stakeholders of the party.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

