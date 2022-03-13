APC Convention: Apologise to Buni over unsavoury comments, Ajumbe tells el-Rufai

Former Commissioner for Information Tourism and Public Utilities in Imo State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Vitalis Ajumbe, has asked Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State to apologize to the chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State over uncanny words he used against Buni while featuring on a national television. Ajumbe in a statement said Governor el-Rufai misquoted the constitution of APC on the zoning of the National Chairman and Presidential positions.

He said, “APC constitution says that the National chairman and the President shall not come from the same zone. What it means here is an ‘elected President and not a presidential candidate.

“Simplified that when the President is elected, the National chairman from that zone which produced the President shall resign and the position goes to the other zone. I guess he may be projecting a Presidential aspirant from the South who may have agreed to make him his vice Presidential candidate because H.E. el- Rufai does not ‘bark’ in vain. “el-Rufai was silent during the leadership of His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe State and the chairman APC Caretaker committee and I believe that he did not support him.

For all I know, el-Rufai is not a member of The APC Caretaker committee or its spokesperson and does not have their mandate to talk on the zoning of the Party’s positions or on such official issues.

“He used hard words on his brother Governor, H.E Mai Mala Buni, as if they were on a boxing ring by using such harsh words which suggest that he was incompetent, selfish and intentionally tried to destroy APC.”

According to Ajumbe, the court order of November 2021 el-Rufai brandished on the television may be true, but the Buni committee made up of respected and responsible Nigerians might have viewed it as inconsequential.

While arguing that it could not have been cited as a tool of destruction without first hearing from either him or any of his committee members who are still available, the APC Chieftain pointed out that el-Rufai interview on Channel TV portrayed Buni as being incompetent not minding the resultant damages such insinuations will cause him, especially in State Yobe.

