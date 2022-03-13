News

APC Convention: Apologise to Buni over unsavoury comments, Ajumbe tells el-Rufai

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Former Commissioner for Information Tourism and Public Utilities in Imo State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Vitalis Ajumbe, has asked Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State to apologize to the chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State over uncanny words he used against Buni while featuring on a national television. Ajumbe in a statement said Governor el-Rufai misquoted the constitution  of APC on the zoning of the National Chairman and Presidential positions.

 

He said, “APC constitution says that the National chairman and the President shall not come from the same zone. What it means here is an ‘elected President and not a presidential candidate.

 

 

“Simplified that when the President is elected, the National chairman from that zone which produced the President shall resign and the position goes to the other zone. I guess he may be projecting a Presidential aspirant from the South who may have agreed to make him his vice Presidential candidate because H.E. el- Rufai does not ‘bark’ in vain. “el-Rufai was silent during the leadership of His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe State and the chairman APC Caretaker committee and I believe that he did not support him.

 

For all I know, el-Rufai is not a member of The APC Caretaker committee or its spokesperson and does not have their mandate to talk on the zoning of the Party’s positions or on such official issues.

 

“He used hard words on his brother Governor, H.E Mai Mala Buni, as if they were on a boxing ring by using such harsh words which suggest that he was incompetent, selfish and intentionally tried to destroy APC.”

 

According to Ajumbe, the court order of November 2021 el-Rufai brandished on the television may be true, but the Buni committee made up of respected and responsible Nigerians might have viewed it as inconsequential.

 

While arguing that it could not have been cited as a tool of destruction without first hearing from either him or any of his committee members who are still available, the APC Chieftain pointed out that el-Rufai interview on Channel TV portrayed Buni as being incompetent not minding the resultant damages such insinuations will cause him, especially in State Yobe.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG to build gold markets

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Federal Government yesterday revealed its plan to establish souks in Lagos and Kano states for international trading of locally mined gold in Nigeria. The Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite who disclosed this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, noted that the aim of the project is to diversify the nation’s […]
News

Service chiefs should not rely on military power, intelligence –Ladi Thompson

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

To overcome insecurity in the nation, the newly appointed Service Chiefs has been admonished to look beyond military might and intelligence gathering as the present war form confronting the nation is not the conventional type. Strategist thinker and security expert, Rev Ladi Thompson, who gave the advice, also warned that more attacks were in the […]
News

Igboho: Why Adeboye’s son died, others like him will lose wives, children

Posted on Author Reporter

  Yoruba Cultural Activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has attributed the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye to the failure of his father and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, to back the agitation for the creation of Oduduwa Republic. Igboho said this in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica