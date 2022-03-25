News

APC Convention: Buhari adopts regional stakeholders’ microzoning

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

More clarifications emerged last night as a Presidential source dismissed alleged reports that President Muhammadu Buhari was bent on imposing aspirants on the leadership and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of tomorrow’s National Convention in Abuja. A Presidency source last night dismissed the reports, saying President Buhari instead prefers to carry everyone along/ The source said: “The issue of Mr. President trying to impose persons against the wish of party leaders, especially governors, does not arise. It is a pure blackmail by those who have lost out.

“The man has been transparent enough to tell stakeholders his desire for the party to have its chairman and the governors themselves wanted to know if he had a preferred choice which he told them at the meeting on Wednesday. “It is true that he had agreed to a unity List having taken into consideration the fact that the slots had been bundled into the geo political zones. It was on the basis of that he initially signed one off.

“But it became obvious that even though slots had been bundled into geopolitical zones, there are states in those zones. So, after a careful consideration of the reports from those zones, the president had no choice than to respect the views and opinions of the regional stakeholders. “In essence, even where he preferred certain persons, he could force them on the people if the positions they are seeking are not zoned to their states. “For instance, he wanted his longtime ally and friend, Farouk as deputy national chairman (North). But Farouk could not make it because he is from North West while the position was zoned to North east. That is why you can see Muhammed Kyari as the new person.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ASUU seeks law mandating public officers’ children to attend public schools

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has asked the National Assembly to initiate a law making it mandatory for public office holders to send their children to public schools. At a meeting reconvened at the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, the union commended the ex-Anambra State governor for sending […]
News

LASU, LASPOTECH, others, protest nonpayment of 15-month minimum wage arrears

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Workers’ unions in various Lagos State-owned tertiary institutions yesterday protested nonpayment of their 15-month salary increment arrears and the continuedimplementation of N30,000 minimum wage by thestategovernment.   The workers, under various staff unions, including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities(SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, theSeniorStaff Association of […]
News

29,635 lawyers elect NBA President today

Posted on Author Foluso Ogunmodede

Ahead of today’s elections of new officers of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the association’s Electoral Committee (ECNBA) has said that no fewer than 29, 635 lawyers will vote to elect their new President. The election of new NBA officers is coming two years after the outgoing presidency of Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN) was voted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica