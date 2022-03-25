APC Convention: Buhari adopts regional stakeholders’ microzoning

More clarifications emerged last night as a Presidential source dismissed alleged reports that President Muhammadu Buhari was bent on imposing aspirants on the leadership and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of tomorrow’s National Convention in Abuja. A Presidency source last night dismissed the reports, saying President Buhari instead prefers to carry everyone along/ The source said: “The issue of Mr. President trying to impose persons against the wish of party leaders, especially governors, does not arise. It is a pure blackmail by those who have lost out.

“The man has been transparent enough to tell stakeholders his desire for the party to have its chairman and the governors themselves wanted to know if he had a preferred choice which he told them at the meeting on Wednesday. “It is true that he had agreed to a unity List having taken into consideration the fact that the slots had been bundled into the geo political zones. It was on the basis of that he initially signed one off.

“But it became obvious that even though slots had been bundled into geopolitical zones, there are states in those zones. So, after a careful consideration of the reports from those zones, the president had no choice than to respect the views and opinions of the regional stakeholders. “In essence, even where he preferred certain persons, he could force them on the people if the positions they are seeking are not zoned to their states. “For instance, he wanted his longtime ally and friend, Farouk as deputy national chairman (North). But Farouk could not make it because he is from North West while the position was zoned to North east. That is why you can see Muhammed Kyari as the new person.

