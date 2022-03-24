APC Convention: Buhari, govs agree on consensus candidates

…those against consensus free to run, says Bagudu

President Muhammmadu Buhari and the 22 governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have agreed to adopt consensus candidates for all the national offices of the party ahead of the convention slated for Saturday. Briefing journalists yesterday, after a meeting between President Buhari and the APC governors at the State House, Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, however, disclosed that the race would be opened for those who may not agree with the consensus option.

Bagudu said the governors took turns to brief the President on steps being taken to ensure that consensus candidates emerge at all levels. He also stressed that the PGF was in support of the chairmanship candidate being backed by Buhari even when he refused to name the favoured candidate. He added: “Mr. President has always urged consensus for all positions because consensus is in accordance with the democratic tenets and once you have leaders who are established, who are working towards the same goal, yes, we might have our individual differences, like was once carefully explained by Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i. “But on the principle of ensuring that we get leadership that will hit the ground running, we are united, and to that extent, we will support any process that will lead to consensus and the emergence of leaders without the need for election.”

