APC convention: Buhari meets NASS caucus, harps on unity

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the National Assembly and charged them to be united ahead of the party’s convention scheduled to hold tomorrow. Briefing newsmen after the meeting with the President, the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, said the principal officers of the ruling party were invited to discuss the APC National Convention.

“Mr. President emphasized the need for us, in the APC to be united, always act as a family and ensure that we remain focused. We have the leadership of Nigeria today at the national level. And of course, we have many states, about 22 states, under the leadership of the APC governors. We also control the Federal Government that requires that APC as a political party remains very focused, energetic, and purposeful, as it has always been, and ensures that we maintain the trajectory of development for our country. Because that is the trust Nigerians gave us in 2015 and renewed that, in 2019,” he said.

According to him, the President also emphasized the need for them to ensure the success of the convention and make the ruling party continue on the winning streak. He said: “This convention, by way of emphasis, is a very important convention for us, in APC, and by the grace of God, through our processes and procedures, at different levels of the party, the convention would be a very successful one, very peaceful one. We hope that we would have achieved consensus in selecting and electing the officers for this party so that when we go into the convention, most of the officers should be for affirmation or confirmation.” While emphasizing that the Ninth Assembly has been stable under his leadership, he added that the APC caucus has been working seamlessly with other members of the opposition, particularly those in the PDP, to ensure that national interest was always supreme in their considerations.

Lawan, who acknowledged that there were challenges which they were prepared to surmount, added that they were committed to not only ensuring that the APC had a successful convention, but to a very successful, peaceful and safe electioneering campaigns during 2022/2023 general campaigns and the general elections. Asked whether they had finally arrived at consensus candidates ahead of the convention and how they intended to handle those who spent money to obtain nomination forms, Lawan said the process was ongoing hinting, however, that by Saturday, the participants at the Congress may go for affirmation of candidates. On those candidates who bought forms to contest for positions, he said: “I think democracy does not prevent anybody from buying forms, what democracy does is to provide opportunity for everyone having some guiding principles. If a position is zoned until a consensus is reached, everybody who thinks he or she has something to offer can go and buy the form and also throw his or her hat into the ring.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...