APC Convention: Buni hails Ganduje's Protocol C'ttee

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

 

Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has said that activities  of the Protocol Subcommittee has instilled confidence in members that all is set for the biggest party in Africa to hold its National Convention scheduled for March 26.

Receiving a briefing from the Chairman of the subcommittee and Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and other members at his residence in Abuja, on Saturday night, Buni noted that the committee has gingered hitherto pessimistic party members that the convention might not hold on the scheduled day.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Kano State and co-opted member of the committee, Mallam Muhammad Garba, quoted Buni as assuring that the party is organising a convention with a global outlook which calls for concerted efforts by all members.

Buni said the subcommittee is second to the main Convention Planning Committee in terms of its importance, which informed the appointment of Governor Ganduje to chair it alongside other illustrious members who have track record of achievements in their respective endeavours.

 

