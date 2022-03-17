News

APC Convention: Buni jettisons Bello sub-committees' list, approves fresh one

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

 

The Governor of Yobe State and Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Mai Mala Buni has jettisoned the sub-committees’ list drawn by the Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello-led CECPC.

Buni until Wednesday was embattled as the Chairman of the CECPC but was giving respite with the letter of President Muhammadu Buhari restoring him as Chairman of the Caretaker Committee.

Governor Sani Bello, who took over last week as Chairman of the CECPC, had set aside the sub-committee list earlier compiled by Buni.

In the new list of the sub-committees, he (Buni) is the Chairman of the Convention Committee, while Senator John Akpanudoudehe is the Secretary. The governor of Niger State had given himself the position of Chairman of the Convention Committee.

Also, Buni brought back those that were dropped from the sub-committee list he authorized before going on medical check.

Among such names are Femi Fanny Kayode, Deputy Chairman Media and Publicity sub-committee.

 

