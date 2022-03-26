APC CONVENTION: Candidates kick against Buhari’s consensus option

…say president violating Electoral Act

National Chairmanship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have said that President Muhammadu Buhari violated the provisions of the Electoral Act in choosing the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as the consensus candidate for the National Chairmanship position of the party.

Buhari had on Wednesday chose Adamu as the consensus candidate for the APC National Chairmanship position, a situation that has caused disaffection among party members and candidates. But the National Chairmanship candidates have been meeting with only Saliu Mustapha issuing statement.

However, ahead of the National Convention today, President Buhari is said to have rejigged the zoning of the NWC positions. For instance, the National Organizing Secretary, which was said to have been zoned to the North West is said to have been brought to North East, while the Deputy National Chairman (North) zoned to the North East is said to have been returned to North West. The two positions, a party source said would be occupied by the President’s loyalists.

It is been alleged that Hon. Umar Aliyu Faruk of Jigawa state would occupy the office of the Deputy National Chairman (North), while Arc. Waziri Bulama, former APC National Secretary, Borno State, would occupy the position of National Organizing Secretary. Meanwhile the former APC National Auditor and Managing Director of NIWA, Dr. George Moghalu, has condemned the zoning in the South East. According to him, it would be wrong to see that those who joined APC in less than two years are deciding the date of the party in the zone.

Moghalu said, the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Ebonyi State governor, Engr. Dave Umahi, Anambra State Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke and former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, are joiners of the party, therefore were not in position to decide for APC in the zone. He said, “There was no any stakeholders’ meeting that was held to determine the micro zoning in the South East. “The people who did the zoning of position in the South East are joiners to the APC and cannot speak on the mission and vision of the party.”

He stated that if the governors decided to take a decision for the zone, they were invariably daring the APC members in the South East. Saliu Mustapha faulting the consensus arrangements of the President said, “My Campaign Organisation has received several calls from multitudes of party stakeholders, friends and associates regarding the upcoming convention of our party and the decision of Mallam Saliu Mustapha as an aspirant, especially in relation to the unravelling issue of a possible consensus arrangement. “Indeed, we recognise consensus as one of APC’s acceptable leadership selection methods, which is completely legal and constitutional.

However, we are convinced that for consensus to abide, it must be all inclusive and devoid of any vestige of imposition. “This is why Mallam Saliu Mustapha, together with all the other aspirants, would continue to engage in order to review the options before them and agree on a common and mutually beneficial decision. Until this is done, nothing has been decided yet.

“In the course of his campaigns for the office of National Chairman of APC, our candidate, our team as ably led by the Turaki of Ilorin has had close interactions with party members, supporters and well-wishers, who all share in his fervent desire to build APC into a party that prioritizes inclusion, fair reward system and a transparent internal democracy; all of which are the major pillars of his campaigns.

“His aspiration to lead the party is on behalf of these categories of party members and stakeholders. He will therefore not take any decision without considering the deep hope and expectations that have been invested in him by these multitudes of members that spread all over the country. “While he will join other aspirants in the race to work out a most acceptable outcome in the larger interest of the party, we request that all his supporters and well-wishers remain calm. As it’s the tradition in the Saliu Mustapha Campaign Organisation, the decision of what to do will be that of everyone involved, not just that of Turaki alone.

“As we all look forward to the National Convention, we wish all party delegates who are converging on Abuja a safe and smooth journey to the capital city.” The position of Saliu Mustapha was stated by the Director General of his Campaign Organisation, Mallam Bala Usman. Clause 84 (9) (a) of the re-amended electoral bill states, “A political party that adopts a consensus candidate shall secure the written consent of all cleared aspirants for the position, indicating their voluntary withdrawal from the race and their endorsement of the consensus candidate.”

If the written consent was not obtained, the political party would jettison the consensus arrangement and proceed with either direct or indirect primary election, the bill says. According to Clause 84(9) (b), “Where a political party is unable to secure the written consent of all cleared aspirants for the purpose of a consensus candidate, it shall revert to the choice of direct or indirect primaries for the nomination of candidates for the aforesaid elective positions.”

Clause 84(9)(c) states that even when aspirants tendered written documents to pave the way for the emergence of consensus candidates, a special convention or nomination congress will be held to ratify the choice of consensus candidates at the national, state, senatorial, federal and state constituencies, as the case may be. Meanwhile, the chairman of the National Convention Sub-Committee on Media and Publicity, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has that the Convention would be conducted on consensus.

Sule, who addressed a world press conference on Friday fielding questions from journalists said, “Before you go into the convention, so our first choice is always consensus. And we’re still on that first choice. However, democracy demands, even our (APC) Constitution demands and the constitution of Nigeria demands that if that doesn’t work, we’ll go ahead and look at the other options. But right now, that remains our option. On the issue of Unity lists, he said, “the issue of unity list, you know, is actually an item that you have to consider well. Two questions were asked, one, when will it be ready.

We have had in the various regions, you know, that unity list will be ready today; it will actually be submitted and somebody was asking if it is for real, whether we are going to have unity list or not. Of course, yes, if you are talking of consensus, you must have unity list, because that’s the whole essence of consensus.

You know, if you’re having consensus, you’re going to have people who have agreed, aspirants who have agreed, stakeholders who have agreed, and also the constituency that have agreed, and in that case, that name automatically will be adopted. And that’s just the meaning of the unity list. That’s how unity list is going to be put together.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...