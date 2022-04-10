News Top Stories

APC Convention: Candidates yet to receive their refunds

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

…threaten court action

•Over N400m to be refunded

 

Two weeks after the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidates that conceded to consensus list are yet to receive their refunds for the expression of interest and nomination forms fees. President Muhammadu Buhari had directed that those who withdrew as a result of the consensus arrangement be refunded of their fees.

According to a party source, over N400 million should be refunded to the candidates, who purchased those forms all over. Buhari had in asking party members to build consensus, charged the party leadership to refund candidates who agreed on the consensus list. Speaking exclusively to Sunday Telegraph, one of the candidates said that the new National Working Committee (NWC) members were yet to refund them their money.

According to him, some of them were already preparing to see their lawyers over their money. The candidate said they suffered the same fate in 2018, when they were asked to step down after obtaining the nomination forms.

According to him, no refund was made to them and no compensation in terms of appointment was giving to them. “It would have been better that we went into the contest and lost than asked to step down for those that might not have won the contest. “I think that the issue of internal democracy is being eroded in APC.”

In the last National Convention, of the 78 National Executive Committee positions, only less than 15 positions were contested.

The highest money paid for the NEC position was N20 million by Chairmanship aspirants. The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs and former governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume, last week said that he had forgone his refund.

 

Akume, who was a candidate for the APC National Chairmanship position, said he expects that other candidates should forego their money in order to assist the party and the new National Working Committee (NWC) members.

 

Speaking with journalist after his meeting with the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on the money, Akume said: “Let me say that those of us who indicated interest for leadership of the party did not have any ulterior motive. We have no sinister motive whatsoever.

We thought we could also add value to the party, taking it to the next level as we move towards 2023. We are very patriotic citizens and we are members of this party.

Those of us who tried to have a shot at the chairmanship slot; we are still members of this party and nothing had distracted us from joining others in finding solutions to the small problems that we have in the APC. “The issue of directives did not occur whatsoever in our dinner with Mr president. We ate the dinner with him and he appealed to us to build the consensus as much as we could and that was basically what we did.

It was not a directive and you know who the president is; a democrat to the core. I know and I recall what happened in the past when I was the governor; there was a world of difference between the way Mr President operates and the way we saw between 1999 and 2007.

“The issue on money does not arise. I had willingly donated my own to the party and I believe others would do the same thing. We have this basic understanding.

We have to support the present leadership of the party to succeed; that is what is important, so that we will continue with the good work that Mr President is doing.” Seven candidates obtained the nomination forms for the National Chairmanship position.

However, every attempt made to get the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, to react to the allegations of delay in refund of the nomination forms money was not successful. The NPS said he was still yet to understand the challenges.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Odumakin: CCDI, Aduwo mourn

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI), Inc. Maryland, United States and Nigeria, has commiserated with family and friends of the late Comrade Yinka Odumakin, who passed on Saturday morning. In a statement signed by its president, Mr Olufemi Aduwo, the Centre said his death is a big loss to Nigeria at a time […]
News

Safe Roads: Ogun to enforce speed limit, install cameras on roads

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Worried by the high rate of road accidents in Ogun State, the state government yesterday disclosed that, it will soon begin the enforcement of speed limit as part of efforts to reduce carnages on the state roads. The government also said, it will embark on the installation of cameras on the roads to monitor motorists’ […]
News

The Future of Global Industries Lie with Digital Currency according to Kevin Beutler

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With digital currencies currently taking over niche markets, future predictions suggest that they could take over more substantial industries in years to come. According to Kevin Beutler, that time could be soon. Kevin Beutler is a self-made online business professional. His work specialises in economics and the digitisation of the financial sector, which he pursued […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica