APC Convention: Candidates yet to receive their refunds

…threaten court action

•Over N400m to be refunded

Two weeks after the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidates that conceded to consensus list are yet to receive their refunds for the expression of interest and nomination forms fees. President Muhammadu Buhari had directed that those who withdrew as a result of the consensus arrangement be refunded of their fees.

According to a party source, over N400 million should be refunded to the candidates, who purchased those forms all over. Buhari had in asking party members to build consensus, charged the party leadership to refund candidates who agreed on the consensus list. Speaking exclusively to Sunday Telegraph, one of the candidates said that the new National Working Committee (NWC) members were yet to refund them their money.

According to him, some of them were already preparing to see their lawyers over their money. The candidate said they suffered the same fate in 2018, when they were asked to step down after obtaining the nomination forms.

According to him, no refund was made to them and no compensation in terms of appointment was giving to them. “It would have been better that we went into the contest and lost than asked to step down for those that might not have won the contest. “I think that the issue of internal democracy is being eroded in APC.”

In the last National Convention, of the 78 National Executive Committee positions, only less than 15 positions were contested.

The highest money paid for the NEC position was N20 million by Chairmanship aspirants. The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs and former governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume, last week said that he had forgone his refund.

Akume, who was a candidate for the APC National Chairmanship position, said he expects that other candidates should forego their money in order to assist the party and the new National Working Committee (NWC) members.

Speaking with journalist after his meeting with the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on the money, Akume said: “Let me say that those of us who indicated interest for leadership of the party did not have any ulterior motive. We have no sinister motive whatsoever.

We thought we could also add value to the party, taking it to the next level as we move towards 2023. We are very patriotic citizens and we are members of this party.

Those of us who tried to have a shot at the chairmanship slot; we are still members of this party and nothing had distracted us from joining others in finding solutions to the small problems that we have in the APC. “The issue of directives did not occur whatsoever in our dinner with Mr president. We ate the dinner with him and he appealed to us to build the consensus as much as we could and that was basically what we did.

It was not a directive and you know who the president is; a democrat to the core. I know and I recall what happened in the past when I was the governor; there was a world of difference between the way Mr President operates and the way we saw between 1999 and 2007.

“The issue on money does not arise. I had willingly donated my own to the party and I believe others would do the same thing. We have this basic understanding.

We have to support the present leadership of the party to succeed; that is what is important, so that we will continue with the good work that Mr President is doing.” Seven candidates obtained the nomination forms for the National Chairmanship position.

However, every attempt made to get the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, to react to the allegations of delay in refund of the nomination forms money was not successful. The NPS said he was still yet to understand the challenges.

