APC Convention: CECPC rolls out timetable, commences sale of forms Feb 14

The Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced the process of conducting the National Convention of the party slated for February 26. The Committee, after its 19th regular meeting released the time table for the Convention, stating that the collection of nomination and expression of interest forma would be February 14.

The Caretaker Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoudehe in the statement he issued yesterday said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at its 19th regular meeting on Wednesday 19th January, 2022 at the party’s National Secretariat (Buhari House) considered and adopted the timetable/ schedule of activities for the February 26, 2022 APC National Convention.

Giving details of the schedules, he said: “Receiv-ing of the Interim Report of the National Reconciliation Committee, January, Consideration and adoption of Reports of State Congresses, February, Inauguration of the State Executives, February, Sales of Forms to all aspirants vying for National Offices (APC National Secretariat), February. Other details are: Submission of completed forms and accompanying documents, Publication of Sub-Committees, Screening of all aspirants vying for National Offices, Screening Appeals to hear and resolve complaints arising from the screening exercise, Accreditation of all statutory and elected delegates to the National Convention, National Convention to elect National Officers to the National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Convention Appeal to hear and resolve complaints arising from the National Convention all in February. However, the Committee did not say anything about the zoning of the National Working Committee offices.

