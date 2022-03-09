News

APC Convention: CECPC zoning C’ttee adopts PGF zoning, with alterations

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Zoning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Wednesday adopted the zoning of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai had released the PGF zoning on his Twitter handle.

However the Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC came up with an eight-man zoning committee headed by Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The zoning committee submitted its report on Tuesday.

In the report, they zoned the National Chairmanship to North Central; Deputy National Chairmanship (North) to the North East; Deputy National Chairmanship (South) to South East and National Secretary to the South West.

They, however, gave the position of the National Physically Challenged Leader to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In the statement, the APC Director of Publicity, Salisu Na’inna Ɗambatta, said: “During its regular meeting on March 8, 2022, the APC CECPC approved the recommendations of the committee on zoning.

“Zonal representatives of the CECPC will coordinate the process in each zone.”

 

