APC Convention: Discussions on consensus, selection ongoing –Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Chairman Sub-Committee on Protocols of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday assured that discussion on Consensus and selection of the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party was ongoing. The governor gave the assurance at the National Headquarters of APC, where he addressed members of his committee and the ushers. He also said that nothing should be feared about the court order obtained by some persons to stop the convention. Asked about the court order, he said: “I have no fears.” On preparations for the convention, he said: “Our convention will hold inshallah. Don’t worry; we are equal to the task. We are the biggest party in Africa and we have the experience to handle it.

We are organising the convention, selection is taking place, consensus is taking place and we believe we will give you the best. “If you see what is taking place inside you will know we are members of the protocol sub-committee. We are preparing for the convention. Apart from the selection of about 250 able young men and women, they are undergoing training after which they will proceed to the Eagle Square, the venue of the convention.

I will be there myself together with other members of the subcommittee. “You know there will be many dignitaries; legislators, governors, President and Vice President even ministers who will be there as observers anyway. It is a gathering of who is who not only in APC but in government. So, our protocol and ushers must give the best services to befit our great party at the convention.” Speaking further he said: “In all, the convention will be organised in such a way that you will be proud of us and we hope to be proud of you.” The convention will be held next Saturday.

 

