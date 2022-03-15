News

APC Convention: Discussions on consensus, selection ongoing – Ganduje

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja. Comment(0)

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Chairman Sub-Committee on Protocols of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tuesday assured that discussion on Consensus and selection of the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party was ongoing.

The governor gave the assurance at the National Headquarters of APC, where he addressed members of his committee and the ushers.

He also said that nothing should be feared about the court order obtained by some persons to stop the convention.

Asked about the court order, he said: “I have no fears.”

On preparations for the convention, he said: “Our convention will hold inshallah. Don’t worry; we are equal to the task. We are the biggest party in Africa and we have the experience to handle it. We are organising the convention, selection is taking place, consensus is taking place and we believe we will give you the best.

“If you see what is taking place inside you will know we are members of the protocol sub-committee. We are preparing for the convention. Apart from the selection of about 250 able young men and women, they are undergoing training after which they will proceed to the Eagle Square, the venue of the convention. I will be there myself together with other members of the sub-committee.

“You know there will be many dignitaries; legislators, governors, President and Vice President even ministers who will be there as observers anyway. It is a gathering of who is who not only in APC but in government. So, our protocol and ushers must give the best services to befit our great party at the convention.”

Speaking further he said: “In all, the convention will be organised in such a way that you will be proud of us and we hope to be proud of you.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oyo identifies 477 Islamic centres for BESDA training

Posted on Author Chinagorom Chukwu

The Oyo State government yesterday said it has identified 477 Islamic centres across the state for the first phase of the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme.   Also, the state government said it has identified some nomadic centres, as well as centres for hawkers, saying these were part of the state government’s […]
News

I will never betray Rivers’ interest, says Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has vowed never to compromise the interest of the state for any political advantage. The governor revealed that several people have approached him, but he has vowed never to compromise the interest of the people of Rivers State for personal political gains. Wike, who stated this during the […]
News

Erosion fund: Peterside cost Rivers N2b –Wike

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Emmanuel Masha Port Harcour t Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has blamed the former director general of the Nigerian Maritime Safety Administration (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, for the loss of N2 billion paid to a contractor for the construction erosion control of Queenstown in Opobo/ Nkoro Local Government Area of the State.   Wike, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica