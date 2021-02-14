APC Convention: Don’t allow ethnic bullies, warlords to emerge as leaders – DG PGF

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares for its elective National Convention, the Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has charged the party leaders not to allow ethnic bullies and warlords to emerge as leaders of the party at any level. All things being equal, the party’s National Convention will hold in June.

Lukman, who reacted to the recent crisis in Shasha Market in Oyo State, which involved some Hausa/Fulani community and the Yoruba community in which some persons were killed, condemned the colouration giving to the crisis.

According to him, leaders should see evil as evil and not as coming from one ethnic or religious group.

He said that APC as a party has the ability to unite the country notwithstanding some bad elements in it.

Highlighting the implications of ethnicity Lukman said: “As we move towards 2023, this is going to be a serious problem. It is important that our parties are able to consider new approaches that should challenge our political leaders to become leaders and champions of peaceful co-existence.

“With all the attacks against APC, it has the best potential of coming up with initiatives that can push political leaders to work for peaceful co-existence in the country.

“This is because apart from being a ruling party with the responsibility of providing political leadership, it is also a party that has committed itself to bringing about political change in the country.

“As a member of the party, I am always proud to acknowledge the fact that our leaders don’t shy away from recognising problems.

“In the current circumstance our nation find itself, recognising the problem should revive the commitment of our leaders for the unity of Nigeria founded on peaceful co-existence based on justice.

“This should mean that, if in the past our politics overlooks situations whereby political leaders recklessly engage in politics of ethnic hatred, why shouldn’t a party of change take steps to sanction political leaders who promote it?

“Part of the advantage APC has at the moment over other parties is the fact that we are in the process of reconstituting our leadership at all levels. For the party to be able to exercise this advantage and gain the appeal of Nigerians, it should consider taking all the necessary steps to ensure that ethnic bullies and warlords are disqualified from emerging as leaders at all levels.

“Or put differently, only candidates with proven commitments to our peaceful existence as a nation will be qualified to hold party positions at all levels.”