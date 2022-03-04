News Top Stories

APC Convention: Don’t destroy our party, Integrity Group tells Amaechi, El-Rufai

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Miffed at the allegations of endorsement of the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, by President Muhammadu Buhari as the consensus candidate for the national chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming national convention, some party men under the umbrella of APC Integrity Group has called on the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el- Rufai not to destroy the party with their ambitions.

The group made up of members of the legacy parties – Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and All Peoples Grand Alliance (APGA) – accused the minister and the governor of instigating the stories of endorsement of Senator Adamu by the President. According to a statement issued in Abuja by the Coordinator, Malam Dawu Mohammed and Secretary Comrade Chinsom Nwakanma, the issue of endorsement of a candidate by President Muhammadu Buhari is a fluke and should be disregarded. The Integrity Group posited that President Buhari is close to all the candidates and would not adopt any one of them without consulting others.

According to them, the aspiration of securing the presidential and vice presidential tickets of the party through a preferred National Chairman, which the Minister of Transportation and Governor of Kaduna State are pushing for was capable of destroying the party. They, however, called on the legacy parties to rein in and save the party before it goes into oblivion. Similarly, they have called on the national chairmanship candidates, North Central governors and, possibly, the national leadership of the party, to reach a consensus among candidates; and if this failed, to prepare for election during the convention. In line with this, Senator Sani Musa Campaign Organisation on Wednesday rejected the purported endorsement report of Senator Adamu by the President.

The organisation in a statement it issued in Abuja said: “The Campaign Organisation of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, a leading aspirant for position of the National Chairman of the APC, has urged its teeming supporters across the country to ignore the news making the rounds on the purported endorsement of a fellow aspirant by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, today at the National Assembly.

“This is a blatant misinformation and should be ignored. What turned out to be a group picture of distinguished senators taken shortly after Wednesday’s plenary was misconstrued by mischief makers to depict a tacit endorsement of another aspirant. The campaign organisation notes with disappointment the brazen desperation of the supporters of the aspirant in subjugating their selfish interest at the expense of national interest, party loyalty and the long-term stability of Nigeria’s democracy.

“We urge our supporters to remain calm, focused and law abiding. As reiterated earlier, let us continue to exercise more patience as we await further directives from President Muhammadu Buhari and the leaders of our great party.” Another candidate, Alhaji Saliu Mustapha, has also dismissed the endorsement of Senator Adamu. Mustapha in a reaction he gave through his media aide, Dapo Okubanjo, said the race is still open. Okubanjo said: “Mallam Saliu Mustapha is a core party man, so he expects that once a decision is taken on a matter as important as that of a consensus candidate, it will be passed on by the party leadership through official channels. “And until that is done, he believes that the race is still open to all contenders who showed interest in being the next national chairman of the All Progressives Congress.”

In the same vein, another governor has dismissed any endorsement of any candidate by President Buhari. The governor whose name was not mentioned was quoted in a report as saying: “I read reports that governors tried to make Mr President drop former Governor Adamu as the favoured candidate for the office of APC National Chairman.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. Is it possible for presidential spokesman to say his boss has no preferred candidate on Monday, and then we the governors will be begging Mr President on Tuesday to drop a non-existent candidate? “To begin with, nothing close to what your people reported happened. If, indeed, President endorsed any candidate, such would have been disclosed during the after-meeting briefing by our chairman, the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu.” The Integrity group in their position paper said: “This would not be the first time that a minister and a governor would be accused of obtaining a false signature from the President through his Personal Assistant (PA).”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

NASS and constitutionality of Buhari’s invitation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The increasing level of insecurity across Nigeria has been a source of concern to many citizens, including their representatives at the National Assembly. In recent years, millions of people have fled their homes, thousands have been killed and many more have been maimed as a result of violent conflicts in various parts of the country. […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Nigeria’s first female combat chopper pilot, Arotile, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, the first ever female combat helicopter pilot in Nigeria, is dead. She was just 23. Arotile died as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base Kaduna. Her death came barely a year after she was winged as a combat helicopter […]
News

Govs are sabotaging Buhari’s efforts, says Sen. Sani

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Musa Pam, Jos Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly and Human Right Activist has urged Nigerian governors to stop sabotaging the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari.Sani said President Buhari has worked to see the independence of the judiciary, local governmentsand the state Houses of Assembly, but the governors are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica