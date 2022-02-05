APC Convention: Education Minister sues for transparency

Ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) coming up on February 26, the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba has called for transparency in the conduct of the convention. Nwajiuba made the call on Friday at the Meeting/ Roundtable of the former APC members of the House of Representatives Forum.

In his goodwill message, the Minister enjoined the leaders of the APC to ensure transparency in the processes leading to the National Convention and the Convention proper, adding that this is the only way to keep the party united, strong and virile. The Forum called on the leadership of the party to ensure the sustainability of internal democracy in the ruling party. In a communiqué issued and signed by its Protem Chairman, Ibrahim Zailani, the Forum said that internal democracy should reign supreme in the interest of the party.

“We reviewed the current state of our great party, the All Progressives Congress and called on the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to ensure that internal democracy is sustained in the party”. The Forum said it remained committed to deepening democracy in the country, just as they commended the Federal Government on how well it had gone in tackling insecurity, economic crisis and anti- corruption in the country. The Forum then urged the FG to do more in order to enhance peace and development.

