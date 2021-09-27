APC Convention: Former NWC members, Izunaso, Giadom, Mustapha plot comeback

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) awaits its National Convention, some former National Working Committee (NWC) members have started plotting their return as national officers of the party.

Some of the officers served under the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee, while others served during the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole- led executive.

According to party sources, the former NWC members are: former National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso, former Deputy National Secretary and former Acting National Chairman, Chief Victor Giadom, former National Vice Chairman (South East). Hon. Emma Enukwu, former National Vice Chairman (North East), Comrade Salihu Mustapha and former National Youth Leader Abubakar Sadiq. Among the former national officers, Abubakar Sadiq served for two years, Osita Izunaso four years, while others served for six years.

Although the party leadership had not zoned the offices, the former NWC members are already plotting for the offices that would be zoned to their zones.

Izunaso, (Imo State) according to a party source is planning to return as a National Secretary or Deputy National Chairman (South) depending on the one that is zoned to the South East. Also Emma Enukwu (Enugu State) is plotting to return as National Vice Chairman South East, a position he had hitherto served for six years.

Victor Giadom (Rivers State) is eyeing the position of National Secretary, while Salihu Mustapha (Adamawa) is eyeing the position of National Organising Secretary or Deputy National Chairman (North). Abubakar Sadiq (Gombe) is eyeing the position of National Organising Secretary or National Youth Leader depending on the one zoned to his state.

A party source said that both Victor Giadom and Salihu Mustapha, who served under the Adams Oshiomhole- led NWC, would be compensated for assisting in dislodging the Oshiomhole and his supporters in the NWC.

Also two of the members of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe (National Secretary) and Hon. Stella Okitete (National Women Leader) is also plotting to come back as substantive NWC members in their present position.

The aspirants are relying on their state governors or leaders of the party in the states to actualize their dreams. Giadom is relying of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi to clinch the position; Izunaso is relying on the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma; Enukwu relying on former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani; Abubakar Sadiq relying on Senator Danjuma Goje; and Mustapha relying on the First Lady, Aisha Buhari for his position.

The two Caretaker members, AkpanUdoedehe and Okitete are relying on the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi and the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege respectively to clinch their tickets.

However, a party chieftain from the South East has argued that the former National Officers would not come back as the offices meant for the zone would first be zoned to states that didn’t produce NWC members in the last dispensations.

Those states are Abia and Ebonyi. But another party chieftain, who preferred anonymity, has argued differently that the states with governors would first have a national officer before states without a governor.

According to the source, the National officer would be a liaison between the NWC members and the governor

