APC convention: Fresh crisis brews as power blocs plot to sack Buni exco

A fresh plot to disband the Governor Mai Mala Buniled Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the party’s national convention is in the offing, New Telegraph can report.

It was learnt that the plot to remove the Buni-led committee from the affairs of the ruling party was orchestrated by two former governors and some other key players in the presidency.

Some sitting governors and senators are also said to be surreptitiously involved in the plot, which may see the emergence of a new committee to preside on the March 26 National Convention which is expected to produce the substantive executive of the party.

This is as the party, in a statement yesterday by its Assistant Director of Publicity, Edegbe Odemwingie, announced that the earlier released list of sub-committees for the March 26 convention should be disregarded as an updated approved one would be released in due course.

There has been growing anxiety in the ruling party over the repeated extension of the tenure of the CECPC; the postponement of the party’s scheduled February 26 National Convention and lately, the intrigues and politics of the party’s presidential ticket.

A top source within the party told New Telegraph that the move to remove the Buni-led CECPC already has the blessing of President Muhammadu Buhari and the dissolution of the interim committee may be announced this week.

“The shenanigan the committee has been exposed and the feedback of interest ahead of the 2023 elections has gotten to Mr. President, and we expect the announcement this week, latest. However, it is not clear whether the date for the National Convention would be tampered with again since it has already been communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But the push and cry to have another committee, which would be fair to all interests, appears to have yielded results,” he said. While alleging plans by the CECPC leadership to foist consensus arrangement on the party ahead of the convention, the source said some members of the committee and their collaborators are also trying to work towards an answer for the APC presidential candidate in 2023.

Buni, Yobegovernoranda former National Secretary of the party took over the helm of affairs of the APC after the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in June 2020. Since then, the APC has not had a substantive NWC.

In a correspondence dated February 21, 2022 and addressed to INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, and jointly signed by the CECPC Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, and Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, the committee said its zonal congresses would be conducted on March 26. Akpanudoedehe told journalists later that the zonal congresses would now hold in between the National Con vention.

He said: “After deliberation and agreement with the CECPC, we have agreed and approved that the activities of the National Convention commence from the 24th of March and terminate on the 26th of March.”

Meanwhile, a pressure group within the party, APC Rebirth Group has urged for the replacement of CECPC ahead of the convention, just as it vows to drag the party to court over the committee’s plan to organise zonal congresses.

In a statement signed over the weekend by the spokesperson of the group, Aliyu Audu, and titled “APC RebirthwelcomesfreshcommitmenttoholdtheNational Convention,” it said the APC has gone through a sad trend within the last 22 months of the CECPC at the helm.

“While we have nothing personalagainsttheCECPC, our concern, as we have always expressed, is to ensure that handlers of the party at any point in time conduct affairs in ways that will stabilise it and preserve its fortunes for the tasks ahead.

We hope that the CECPC will prove to be above board in this regard.” Meanwhile, efforts to speak with the CECPC scribe, Akpanudoedehe, proved abortive at the time of going to press

