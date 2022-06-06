APC Convention: Ganduje confident of consensus presidential candidate

Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje believes the All Progressives Congress (APC) will reach a consensus on its candidate for the 2023 presidential poll. Speaking on a television programme, Ganduje said the idea of zoning was a historical arrangement that lasted since the days of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

“Adopting a zoning agreement is not a new thing and today we need it for peace and stability for Nigeria and indeed the country and soon we will adopt it in our party because we are all people of great honour and integrity, the governor,” said.

Speaking on the APC National Leader Bola Tinubu’s presidential bid, Ganduje insisted the former Lagos State governor has the political pedigree more than anybody to go for the job.

He said: “Bola Tinubu is my candidate not because he is Yoruba or because he comes from the South but because he has the desire intimidating credentials to win the elections.”

According to him, a combination of Ibrahim Shekarau, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Atiku Abubakar will not win the presidential election because they are political failures.

