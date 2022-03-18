APC Convention: Govs angry over Buhari’s support for Buni

…threaten to resign from convention c’ttees

…Bello group insists on Akpanudoedehe’s sack

…meets with other CECPC members

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of its March 26, National Convention is far from over as most governors of the party are said to be angry with President Muhammadu Buhari over his support for the Governor Mai Mala Buniled Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

A highly placed source within the party’s hierarchy, who disclosed this to New Telegraph, yesterday, said besides expressing disappointment over the twist in the leadership squabble that saw the return of ousted Buni, following Buhari’s directive on Wednesday, the aggrieved governors are threatening to quit their respective appointments in the sub-committees of the National Convention.

The latest development is as the Governor Sani Bello-led APC CECPC, also yesterday, alleged that the Secretary to the committee, Senator John Akpanudoudehe, remained sacked. This is despite Buhari’s directive for status quo ante to be maintained ahead of the convention. Buni was removed from office as Chairman of the CECPC last week, and in his stead, Governor Bello of Niger State, stepped in. However, the Yobe State governor, on Wednesday, flew to London from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he was undergoing medical check-up to meet with President Buhari over the crisis plaguing the ruling party.

Buni was accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Justice and Attorney- General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; ministers of Education and Aviation, Mallam Adamu Adamu and Hadi Sirika, respectively as well a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Faruq Adamu.

It was reported that his briefing of the President on the situation and the likelihood of an implosion in the party, informed Buhari’s decision to halt Buni’s ouster and directive that the CECPC ensures that it conducts a hitch-free National Convention as scheduled.

The President further directed members of the APC Governors’ Forum to desist from any behaviour or utterances that will likely lead to disunity among the ranks of the party and ultimately jeopardise the transition to the convention. The directives were contained in a letter dated March 16, 2022 and addressed to the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu. But it would be recalled that President Buhari was earlier reported to have approved the removal of Buni before he left the country for his medical check-up in the United Kingdom.

The APC governors, who are said to be displeased over the President’s sudden change of position on the leadership of the CECPC, believe that Buni has been conferred with absolute power. “The APC governors, who insisted on Buni’s removal before the National Convention in the first instance, are unhappy with President Buhari’s letter, which restored him as Chairman of the CECPC. Consequently, they have threatened to resign from the convention’s sub-committees. “They believe that Buhari, by his directives, has given absolute power to Buni, and that what happened on Wednesday shows that whoever meets the President last, gets his ears.

They also believe that things have started taking shape with Governor Bello in the saddle until the President’s letter,” the source said. The purported sack of Akpanudoedehe was endorsed by 10 members of the CECPC, according to a document dated March 8, sighted by New Telegraph.

The two-page document was entitled: “Motion of no confidence on the Secretary of the Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee. Signatories to the document, which was confirmed by a statement released by a member of the CECPC, Ismael Ahmed, in Abuja, yesterday, Sani Bello, Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, Prof. Tahir Mamman, Senator Abba Ali, Mr. David Lyon, Hon. Akinremi Olaide, Mrs. Stella Okotete, Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed and Dr. James Lalu.

The no confidence document read: “We, the members of CECPC of the All Progressives Congress as duly constituted on the 25th of June 2020 by the National Executive Committee of our great party, and sitting in our regular meeting on the 8th day of March, 2022, hereby unanimously resolved and ad-opted a motion of no confidence on the Secretary of the Caretaker and Extra- ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, and direct that from today henceforth, he steps aside as the Secretary of the Committee and stop forthwith all activities and duties associated with the office.”

But Akpanudoedehe, in a swift reaction to his purported sack, insisted he still remains the CECPC Secretary. A former Acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, who backed Akpanudoedehe, said Bello and his group has no legal right to sack the Secretary or any member of the CECPC. He said: “They don’t have the power to remove the Secretary. What they need is two-third of NEC members not appointed members. The governors are elected, so they are members of NEC, the President is a member of NEC. So, whatsoever, Stella Okitete and co are doing, they don’t have the power because they failed to read the constitution.”

