APC Convention: Group seeks exemption of CECPC members from NWC positions

A network of several youth groups has asked that members of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should be exempted from contesting the positions of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The network of youth groups, known as the APC Young Stakeholders Forum, made their position known in a press release signed by the Forum’s conveners, Mr George Green and Haruna Rabiu.

“The attention of the APC Young Stakeholders Forum has been drawn to the unbelievable and improper conduct of Barr Ismael Ahmed, SA to the President on Social Investments Programme and the youth representative in the CECPC of our great party, APC, who has put himself forward in the race for the office of the National Organising Secretary in the March 26 National Convention.

“We wish to state unequivocally that this attempt to be in the race for a position in the national convention while still serving as a member of the CECPC will simply amount to being ‘a judge in his own case’. This is because the CECPC is the undisputed electoral umpire in the coming elective convention of the party. Therefore, none of the current serving members of the CECPC should be allowed to be in the race for any office at the convention let alone being part of the coming National Working Committee.

“This act must be resisted by all and sundry as allowing it to happen will run against every grain of natural justice and all known moral considerations, which will further put the credibility of the entire process in serious question at a time the party is looking forward to a worthy national convention to usher in a substantive NWC and some members of NEC of the party in preparation for the much-anticipated 2023 general elections.

“This concern of all young stakeholders of the party has become even more germane in the light of the gross inability of the said Ismael Ahmed to speak up for the youths through proper representation during the CECPC sessions, that led to the formulation of policies that are clearly against the interest of young people in the party.”

