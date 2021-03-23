News

APC Convention holds June, says Badaru

Posted on

… As party plans to rule for 32 years 

Against speculations of tenure elongation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning, the Chairman of the APC Contact/Strategy Committee and Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru has declared that the National Convention of the party would hold in June.
Badaru disclosed this Tuesday at the National Secretariat of the party after the inauguration of the Committee, just as the Caretaker Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni said the party was working to govern for 32 years.
Responding to question on whether the National Convention of APC would hold in June, Badaru said:  “It is very feasible. I know the national Caretaker Committee are committed to delivering in June. And we will support them and do whatever it takes to make sure we deliver by June.”
Badaru also said that Contact and Strategy Committee would go into resolving crisis in the party.
He said that the Committee would identify aggrieved members in the party and the committee would work on the members.

