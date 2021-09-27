APC Convention: I’ll cement every crack in party, says Sheriff

Ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) a frontline National Chairmanship candidate, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has promised to cement every crack in the party.

The former governor of Borno State, who spoke with journalists in Abuja in company of members of his campaign team, said he has no issues with his successor in the state, Senator Kassim Shettima and in the present governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum.

According to him, they would support his ambition to chair the party since they are not aspiring for the same thing in the party. Fielding questions on whether the former and present Borno State governors were on the same page with him, he said: “The governor is the leader of the state, I have gone and discussed with His Excellency, Zulum about my ambition and aspiration.

So, you don’t go out without talking to your home base. In that respect, I have been talking to all of them. I’m carrying all of them along in my aspirations. I have no problem with any of them.

“You don’t for whatever reason, help people or create people and start fighting them. We have no nuts to grind. I was a governor for eight years; I have been in the Senate several times. I’m not looking for any of these positions again because I have already gone past them. I’m not looking for anything that someone from Borno is looking for.

Therefore, all of them, we will work together to achieve this position for all of us, Nigeria and Borno state in particular.” Sheriff, who said for APC to actualize its vision of governing the country for 50 years, said it needs a rugged chairman to do that.

Expressing regrets that the party lost some states during the last election and what he was bringing to the table, he said: “What I am bringing in as National Chairman is my experience as somebody who knows the terrain of Nigeria. “I am bringing my experience as a two-term governor of a state. I will be bringing my experience as a former leader in the National Assembly, Chairman of a local government, etc. I have been all.”

