APC Convention: I’m candidate to beat – Yari

Former governor of Zamfara State and the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairmanship candidate in the February 26 National Convention, Alhaji Abdullazizi Yari has said he is the candidate to beat.

Yari said this in a statement issued by his Chief of Staff, Engr. Abdullahi Abdulkarim Tsare, dismissing the insinuations that he is no longer a registered member of APC.

According to him, he is the only National Chairmanship candidate from the North West running for the office.

The former governor’s reaction came as a response to the position of another National Chairmanship candidate from Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdullahi Sani Shinkafi.

Shinkafi had on Wednesday alleged that Yari did not revalidate his membership of the party, therefore was not qualified to contest for the Chairmanship position.

According to Shinkafi, Yari had ceased to be a member of APC since he failed to revalidate his membership and does not have APC membership card.

But Yari responding said Shinkafi cannot stop him because he is a founding member of the party.

In the statement from his Chief of State, he said: “Ordinarily Abdulazizi Yari, wouldn’t have to join issues with the likes of Abdullahi Shinkafi, but for the consumption of our Great Party Members and the general public. And also, to set the record straight, we in the Abdulaziz Yari’s Camp had reply as follows;

“Where was Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, when Abdulaziz contested elections from a State Party Secretary to the exalted Office of a Governor, a two (2) term Governor for that matter.

“If not, why should anybody explain to the public that someone who was a governor did not have a membership registration of the party he worked so tirelessly to form, and during that period, Shinkafi was in APGA. It was when Matawalle defected that he Sani cross carpeted to join. For the avoidance of doubt, His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari is a party man to the core with the following qualifications at his disposal.”

Speaking on his candidature, he said: “He is the Only known Chairmanship Aspirant coming from Zamfara in particular and the North West geo-political zone; the party and general public should disregard any noise maker claiming to be an aspirant under the umbrella of APC.

“I have paid my dues in the party and l am well-known financier of the All Progressives Congress (APC). I will continue to do his best until the party attain victory.

“I, being a tested administrator, is committed to ensure that the party principles are adhered to strictly beginning from how the secretariat will be run. The party will certainly take centre stage.

“With his political dexterity and network, His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari, is committed to deploying these skills to draw influential persons into the party and close ranks with existing leaders within the party for the overall progress of APC. These qualities cannot be denied even by the blind.”

