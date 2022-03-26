News

APC Convention: Kalu backs Dayo Israel for nat’l youth leader

Ahead of the National convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has thrown his weight behind the candidature of Dayo Israel to emerge as the National Youth Leader of the ruling party.

The endorsement came, when the aspirant visited the former governor on Thursday in his private residence in Abuja. Dayo and his entourage arrived Kalu’s residence about 7:47pm and he was accompanied by other prominent leaders of various youth leadership groups in the party. In his address, Dayo eulogised the Abia North Senator and commended his leadership strides in the South-East and the nation. Dayo intimated Kalu of his ambition, plans and objectives of seeking election into the office, outlining his experiences and achievements in the leadership spheres. Dayo disclosed that he had received the endorsement of his State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other notable leaders from the Southwest to be the candidate for the Youth Leadership position from the region.

He said the visit was to also seek his support being a leader of not just in the South-East but across the nation In his response; Kalu appreciated Dayo and his team for the visit and ambition, assuring him of his support. “You are from Lagos, and if I tell you how deep rooted the relationship I have with Bola Tinubu you will be amazed, so there’s no reason we shouldn’t support you because you are one of our own. 43% of voting strength in Lagos is made of Igbos. I’m talking of registered voters. We have Sanwo-Olu’s back and we shall support him and we shall support you too. “If you need any help and you cannot reach me directly you can meet any of my aides, you have my blessings. You are just seeking my assistance for the South- East, when you should be talking about Northern Nigeria where they will listen to me.”

 

