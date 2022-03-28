News Top Stories

APC Convention: Kalu hails chairman, Adamu

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated Senator Abdullahi Adamu on his emergence as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

Describing the former Nasarawa State governor as a consummate politician and seasoned public administrator, Kalu stressed that the NationalChairmanwillbring to bear his experience in the public sector in his new role.

Commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in promoting peace and unity in the party, Kalu applauded other contenders for various positions for withdrawingfrom therace, adding that their level of maturity and spirit of sportsmanship should be emulated by the political class.

The Chief Whip also felicitated with other newly elected officials of the party, while stressing that the ideals of the party must be upheld across the board by the new leadership of the party.

 

He said: “I am delighted withtheemergenceof former Governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, as the National Chairman of theAllProgressivesCongress (APC). “The new helmsman will deploy his political dexterity and administrative acumen in galvanizing grassroots support for the party.

 

“The former governor is a highly detrabilized Nigerian, with passion for growth and progress of the country. “The National Chairman has what it takes for the party

 

