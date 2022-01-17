APC Convention: Lukman, PGF DG, resigns

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has resigned his appointment. According to a source from the PGF Secretariat in Abuja he was asked to resign by some governors.

Lukman has been criticizing the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) over the delay in the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention. Also he was a critic of the former National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole

“Following the division among the governors of the ruling APC and the CECPC over whether the National Convention should hold or not, the Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has resigned from the office,” a source said.

It was learnt that Sunday’s meeting of the APC governors deliberated on whether the DG should be forced to resign or not.

It was also said that governors were sharply divided over the matter.

A competent source from the Secretariat confirmed the resignation but said it was not official yet. According to the source, while majority of the governors opposed to the pressure to force Lukman’s resignation, few of the governors insisted he had to go.

However, the DG could not respond to the message sent to him or pick his call.

