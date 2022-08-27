News

APC Convention: Media/Publicity Committee submits reports, refunds N20m

The Media and Publicity Committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Special National Convention held in June, on Friday submitted its report with a refund of N20 million. The Chairman of the Committee, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, submitted the report to the National Working Committee (NWC) on behalf of the Committee.

He said that the Committee was given N120 million and the committee spent N100 million. He said: “I think the first highlight of the report is to show great appreciation to the national chairman and the NWC for having the confidence in us, to put us together for the awareness of the various advertisements and promoting one of the best ever conventions we had in this country. “So the composition of the committee was made of 56 people. You can think of every media guru in this country who was actually brought together to be part of this committee. We are very grateful for that.

“The second part is to ensure that because of our experience of the previous committee that produced the national working committee, which I happened to be the chairman as well, we became a little more prudent. “We were able to conserve some of the resources Because of that, we were not able to expend everything given to us and we were able to bring the balance back to the party. “The good part of the question is what appeared on the social media that we are given N500m, N800m and this and that.

 

