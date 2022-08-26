APC Convention: Media/Publicity C’ttee submits reports, refunds N20m

The Media and Publicity Committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Special National Convention, which held in June, on Friday submitted its report with a refund of N20 million.

The Chairman of the Committee, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, submitted the report to the National Working Committee (NWC) on behalf of the Committee.

He said that the Committee was given N120 million and they spent N100 million.

“I think the first highlight of the report is to show great appreciation to the National Chairman and the NWC for having the confidence in us, to put us together for the awareness on the various advertisements and promoting one of the best ever Conventions we had in this country,” he said.

