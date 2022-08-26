News

APC Convention: Media/Publicity C’ttee submits reports, refunds N20m

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

The Media and Publicity Committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Special National Convention, which held in June, on Friday submitted its report with a refund of N20 million.

The Chairman of the Committee, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, submitted the report to the National Working Committee (NWC) on behalf of the Committee.

He said that the Committee was given N120 million and they spent N100 million.

“I think the first highlight of the report is to show great appreciation to the National Chairman and the NWC for having the confidence in us, to put us together for the awareness on the various advertisements and promoting one of the best ever Conventions we had in this country,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Army to begin nationwide operations

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Nigerian Army is set to commence nationwide field exercises, with a symbolic flag-off to be performed today in Enugu by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya. The field training exercises, according to a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu on Sunday, are codenamed: Exercises Golden Dawn, […]
News

The big losers

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

FELIX NWANERI reports on the big losers of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State   Adams Oshiomhole   A former labour leader turned politician, Oshiomhole was president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and it is on record that he led several industrial actions against anti-peoples’ policies by previous governments.   Among his feats in […]
News

Hoodlums attack 6 more police stations in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

•Onitsha youths foil burning of Zik’s statue     At least six more police stations in Anambra came under attack of hoodlums under the guise of Endsars protesters who brandished dangerous weapons as they invaded the areas.   This is coming as youths in Onitsha foiled the burning of the statue of the first President […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica