APC Convention: Musa, Al-Makura, Yari campaign offices resurface

The campaign offices of the National Chairmanship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday received life few hours the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee announced February 26 date for the Convention. The campaign offices of the candidates operated minimally before the Convention date was announced. A visit to the Campaign office of the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, in Jabi, Abuja, showed a heavy traffic as supporters were trouping in and out.

The number of supporters received at the office exceeded what it used to be. Also in the campaign office of Senator Sani Musa, which is in No. 28 Osun Street, Maitama, supporters were seeing driving in and out, just as new campaign posters were displayed. Some few Senators and other National Assembly members were spotted around his premises.

Similarly at the Gana Street, Maitama, where the office of the former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff is located party members and supporters visited. Cars were seeing parked outside office as people were entering and exiting. New campaign posters were seeing around the campaign office. The campaign office of the former governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdullazizi Yari, located also in Maitama, off IBB way was not left out. There was also a heavy vehicular movement in the area that used to quit ordinarily.

