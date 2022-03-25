News

APC Convention: Nkire commends Buhari on consensus

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Abia State, Chief Sam Nkire has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for advising members of the party to adopt consensus as the best way of choosing their leaders at the National Convention. Chief Nkire, who is also a member of the National Caucus of the party, described President Buhari’s advice as “a master stroke capable of dousing tension and forestalling fracas from aggrieved quarters”. According to him: “The consensus arrangement which is a provision in the APC Constitution would eliminate the incidence of quarrelling and fighting at the convention venue, having agreed on a unity list right from the zones.”

Chief Nkire said the expected success of the party convention: “Will not only shame our critics and opponents but will also serve notice to our biggest opponent, the Peoples Democratic Party that we really mean to retain power in 2023.” He also commended the South-South zone for being one of the first zones to produce a unity list and urged all the other zones to close ranks and agree on unity lists before heading to the National Convention.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

USAID, Power Africa float $2.6m electrification programme

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through the Power Africa programme, has announced grants totalling $2,620,650 to nine solar energy companies to provide reliable and affordable offgrid electricity to nearly 300 healthcare facilities in sub-Saharan Africa. The solar energy companies that will be benefitting from the grants include Havenhill Synergy Ltd. (Nigeria); KYA-Energy […]
News

Kogi gov receives Fani-Kayode, advocates politics without bitterness

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday received in audience former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode at his Abuja residence. Bello commended Fani- Kayode for the visit, describing it as a welcome move.   The governor said the task of nation building is a collective one and that hands must be on deck to […]
News

Our mandate only covers zoning party positions, not president, VP positions –PDP Zoning Committee

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The meeting of the Zoning Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for National Offices of the Party ahead of the October 30-31 National Convention ended in Enugu, on Thursday, with the members of the committee adjourning till next week for conclusion of their work. Addressing newsmen after the closeddoor meeting held at the Government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica