APC Convention: Nkire commends Buhari on consensus

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Abia State, Chief Sam Nkire has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for advising members of the party to adopt consensus as the best way of choosing their leaders at the National Convention. Chief Nkire, who is also a member of the National Caucus of the party, described President Buhari’s advice as “a master stroke capable of dousing tension and forestalling fracas from aggrieved quarters”. According to him: “The consensus arrangement which is a provision in the APC Constitution would eliminate the incidence of quarrelling and fighting at the convention venue, having agreed on a unity list right from the zones.”

Chief Nkire said the expected success of the party convention: “Will not only shame our critics and opponents but will also serve notice to our biggest opponent, the Peoples Democratic Party that we really mean to retain power in 2023.” He also commended the South-South zone for being one of the first zones to produce a unity list and urged all the other zones to close ranks and agree on unity lists before heading to the National Convention.

