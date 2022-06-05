APC Convention: Nnamani, Okorocha, Bakare, 7 others not cleared

• They were not disqualified –Adamu

• Go for primaries if consensus fails –Committee

• Osinbajo, Lawan, Tinubu, Nwajiuba, Onu, Fayemi, Bello in

Former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani; former Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole; Pastor Tunde Bakare, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State; Senator Sani Yerima, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu, Felix Nicholas, Uju Ken- Ohanenye and Senator Ajayi Borroffice were the ten Presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not cleared by the screening committee. A section of the committee’s report seen by Sunday Telegraph, yesterday revealed the names of the aspirants. According to the document, the 13 names that were recommended in alphabetical orders were the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru; former Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; former Ministerof Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi; Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; businessman, Jack-Rich Tein; Senate president, Ahmad Lawan; former Minister of State, Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; former Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; a former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. David Umahi. The committee however advised the party to go for primaries should any of the aspirants object to the planned consensus by the party. That, it said was in compliance of the provisions of the Electoral Act. “We are happy to report that all the aspirants that presented… are men and women of quality. In particular, we emphasis the participation of youth in the process and we are glad that they made the shortlist. The aspirants were reported to have been disqualified. But the Chairman of the screening committee, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun said no aspirant was disqualified, as he said his interview with the media was misinterpreted. Oyegun, making the clarification, said his interview with the media was misinterpreted as he never said any aspirant was disqualified. According to him, there was no aspirant that was not qualified. Therefore, there was no reason to disqualify anybody. He explained that some of the aspirants were asked to step down their aspiration in order to have manageable number for the Convention. The plea, he said, was not mandatory on the aspirants. Also, the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, speaking yesterday, said no aspirant was disqualified. Adamu, while responding to question on is qualification of aspirants, said: “I want to say very clearly that no aspirant has been disqualified. Interestingly, President Muhamadu Buhari has invited them to the villa for dinner today. He will be interacting with all of them today.” However, former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, while reacting to his disqualification in statement from his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemedo, said: “We have read some unconfirmed reports , especially on social media platforms, claiming that, the Screening Committee of All Progressives Congress, APC, headed by Chief John Oyegun had purportedly cleared 13 of the Presidential aspirants and disqualified 10. “In some of the reports, Distinguished Senator Rochas Okorocha was mentioned to be among the ten disqualified aspirants. “Some of the reports had also credited the story or information to the chairman of the Screening Committee, Chief Oyegun. “We had taken our time to listen to the video of what Chief Oyegun told Journalists, who “confronted” him, after he had submitted the report of his Committee to the National Chairman of the party, Senator Adamu Abdullahi. “Chief Oyegun didn’t say that his Committee disqualified Okorocha. And we don’t believe also that the Committee could do such. “This would make it the fourth time, Okorocha would be running for the presidency of the country. He was governor for 8 years. And today, a sitting Senator. “So, we don’t know why those behind this unfounded speculation, would even imagine that Okorocha could be disqualified by the Screening Committee. “One scenario remains certain to us. And that is; , those working tirelessly and using all within their reach to frustrate Okorocha out of the Presidential race, have not relented. They have even intensified their onslaught since Okorocha went for the Screening. “We appeal to the public to disregard the false story and the false claims therein, with regard to Okorocha. “The teeming supporters of Okorocha across the nation and beyond, who have been calling to hear the truth about the false story, should also ignore it. “Okorocha’s aspiration is intact. And he is going to the APC primary to win. The reason for the worries of those behind the “stop Okorocha” campaign and onslaught.”

