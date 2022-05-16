News

APC Convention: Over 600 women groups back Yahaya Bello, begin ‘aggressive delegates mobilisation’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on APC Convention: Over 600 women groups back Yahaya Bello, begin ‘aggressive delegates mobilisation’

Ahead of the National Convention to elect the flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 Presidential election, the Nigerian women Arise For Nigeria (NIWAFON) has commenced what it described as aggressive mobilisation of delegates for Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The group said over 600 women groups, drawn from different parts of the country, and across all sectors of the economy, were in on what it described as the first-of-its-kind one-on-one delegates’ persuasion.

Some of the women groups involved in the movement include: Non-Governmental Organisations, Civil Society Organisations, professional bodies, women in media, politics, market women as well as top women entrepreneurs, among others.

The National Coodinator of NIWAFON, Dr Hanatu Adeeko,who made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen on Tueaday in Lagos,said no effort would be spared in ensuring the emergence of Governor Bello as the APC Presidential candidate.

According to her, having come to the obvious conclusion that the nation requires one with pedigree, youthfulness and capacity to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, NIWAFON has moved in to prepare delegates by providing them with the necessary information that would guide them in making an informed choice during the party’s convention.

“We’ve taken it upon ourselves
to collectively canvass support for Governor Bello, who we know clearly has demonstrated the ability to resolve the myriads of challenges confronting Nigeria,” the statement noted.

She further stated that
Bello, as governor, had redefined governance in Kogi State with sterling and verifiable performance, especially in the areas of women and youth empowerment, poverty alleviation programs, massive infrastructure development, and health care delivery among others.

Dr. Adeeko, a physician, said, “He (Governor Bello) has empowered and supported women to grow. No state in Nigeria has given more positions to women than Kogi. And sincerely, the state is getting it right in critical areas. We want to encourage other Governors to walk the talk by standing with that one Governor that has made us proud. Governor Yahaya Bello must know that once he has women on his side, he can go to sleep. We believe in his capacity and will make it happen.

“This will be the first in a long while that women on their own will come together in their numbers to lead a political movement.”

“We have observed closely the people that have shown interest in the presidency and if we continue to keep quiet, the change we desire may not manifest. This is the reason we are getting directly involved in mobilising delegates,” she clarified.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 58,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 213 official COVID-19 cases reported by Nigerian authorities on Friday took the total number of infections in the nation to 58,062. This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night. For more than five weeks, Nigeria has been reporting daily cases below 300, a fact that suggests […]
News

Obaseki inaugurates Ohordua-Emu Bridge, Iselu-Okaigben road

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has inaugurated the Ohordua- Emu Bridge, connecting the Ohordua in Esan South East Local Government Area of the state to other communities in the state. The governor also inaugurated the 5.3km Iselu-Okaigben Road in Ewohimi, Esan South East LGA in furtherance of his administration’s drive to boost economic […]
News

Nigeria Info student debate tournament enters semi-final stage

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s leading radio station, Nigeria Info, has announced the commencement of the semi-final rounds of the 2022 edition of the “I Beg To Differ” Student Debate Tournament.   This is coming after the top-four contestants selected for the semi-final rounds successfully displaced over 200 participants who registered for the debate com petition. The semi-finalists, who […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica