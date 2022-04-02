APC Convention: Ozekhome, Ahamba, Adegoke disagree on consensus

‘There’s nothing undemocratic about consensus’

Three Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) have expressed divergent views on the consensus option as a way of selecting candidate for election. The trio, Chief Mike Ahamba, Mr. Kunle Adegoke and Chief Mike Ozekhome, in a chat with Saturday Telegraph disagreed on the appropriateness of the option of choosing candidates for electoral process.

While Ahamba and Adegoke threw their weights behind consensus arrangement, Ozekhome was against it. Both Ahamba and Adegoke opined that consensus arrangement is democratic as long as it is practiced in the true sense of it and well-managed. However, Ozhekome spoke against consensus, saying that it is not only undemocratic, but is worse than indirect primaries. Ahamba said: “If the constitution of the country permits me to stand on the street to say who should be Nigeria’s president on an election year and I did so, it is democratic. Consensus is agreement without dissent.

“So, for a consensus to have occurred, dissenting voices must have conceded. Once there is a dissenting voice, you can’t have consensus. It is good if it can be practised in the true sense of it. If there are five candidates and one of them was picked by the people and the other four candidates agreed with the decision, that’s consensus. But, if one of the other candidates does not agree, then, there was no consensus.

So, there’s nothing undemocratic about consensus. It does not accommodate any form of disagreement or objection.” On his part, Adegoke said: “There is nothing wrong with consensus method of choosing candidates of a political party preparatory to an election. Once it is possible for all aspirants to agree on one person to be the standard bearer of a political party for an election, consensus is a democratic way of choosing candidates.

“The only condition is that consensus cannot arise by force or imposition of an aspirant over other aspirants or over the members of the party. Where an aspirant disagrees with the choice of another aspirant by the party, consensus cannot be said to have arisen.” Ozekhome said: “Consensus is not democratic at all. It is even worse than indirect primaries. Consensus muzzles, intimidates, allocates power and is discriminatory.

It never allows for a level playing ground. It is used by that miniscule minority that believes it owns a particular political party to decide for the majority who their representatives should be. “This is done in a most whimsical, capricious and arbitrary manner. No meetings, congresses or conventions are held to decide this. Consensus is unconscionable and unconscientious.”

