APC Convention: Publicity Sub-committee denies receiving N800m, backs probe of N4.8bn alleged expenditure

The Publicity sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention that brought in the new National Working Committee (NWC) has denied receiving N800 million for it’s expenditure.

The Secretary of the Sub-committee and Presidential spokesperson, Malam Shehu Garba made the denied of the media report.

The New Telegraph had reported that the National Convention Committee, chaired by the Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, spent N4.8 billion for the Convention, with the Publicity Sub-committee gulping N800 million.

The paper also reported that the NWC, led by the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, is allegedly probing the expenditure

However, reacting to the report, Garba said, “The report that the Media Subcommittee of the Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by the Abdullahi Sule, the Governor of Nassarawa State, co-chaired by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, spent a whopping amount of N800 million is strange news, totally untrue

“If that huge amount of money was spent on media work at the convention, we make bold to say that we were, and still are unaware of the what, who, when and how it was expended.

“The Sub-committee, which I served as Secretary, got the total sum of N100 million only. We thank the governor for giving us venue, tea and coffee.”

 

