APC Convention: Reconciliation Committee submits interim report

Ahead of the National Conventionof theAllProgressives Congress (APC) slated for February 26, the National  Reconciliation Committee on Monday submitted an interim report to the National Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC). Chairman of the Committee, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said the committee received over 47 petitions from party members.

 

The former governor disclosed that more petitions are still being expected, but the Committeesubmitted theinterim reportonthedemandsof the Caretaker Committee.

 

Field questions from journalists regarding the impact of the report on the National Convention, Adamu said he wouldn’t know if their report would affect the National Convention of the party.

 

He said, “All we can do is to make recommendations as a Reconciliation Committee.

The duty of organizing convention is dependent on the CECPC and not us.

But whatever we will do to ensure that the party is stable enough with peace and have a conducive national .”

 

