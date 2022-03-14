APC Convention: Sani Musa unfolds plans for women, youths

A frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairmanship aspirant Senator Sani Musa has pledged to make the ruling party focus on policies geared towards women and youth development if elected at the March 26 National Convention. Musa, who represents Niger East at the National Assembly, also promised to complement the efforts by the government geared towards the emancipation of women and youths. Speaking during an interactive session with a cross-section of women and youths under the aegis of APC Youths Stakeholders Forum, Musa said: “In recent times, women and youths have demonstrated a high level of commitment to service and an uncommon zeal as a critical stakeholder in key governance issues and decision-making.” The National Coordinators of the forum Dr. Mariam Jibrin and Mr. Uju Kelechi called for an all-inclusive party where women and youths will have strategic roles to play within the APC. Musa said: “I am fully aware of the challenges facing women and youths in Nigeria today, and the series of hurdles they have to cross in order to be heard and be given the opportunity to tap their potential. “Our agenda for women and youths as a party will be within the confines of the party’s formulated policies that will be proposed to the executive arm of government. Of course, as the head of the party leadership or the National Working Committee (NWC), it is imperative for us to think outside the box and complement the government’s existing effort in the emancipation of women and youths in our society. “Political parties are essential institutions of democracy and as such, I will be adaptive and committed to building capacity amongst our women and youths folks and we shall make it a policy of the party. “Just as human capital development will be giving the most needed priority based on a model similar to the one implemented by the Best Practices Institute (BPI), under my leadership the APC will work to deliver training to volunteers, party leaders and staff, women and youth organisers, candidates and campaign staff, constituency caucus members, community stakeholders and leaders, and in so doing our operational foundations will become more solid. “This project will be one of our core programmes in building and strengthening the APC structures from ward to the national levels to ensure success for the party in both elections and governance. “We are firmly aware that women and youths are the least represented amongst the political leadership.” He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Not Too Young To Run Bill into law and other initiatives for youth and women’s participation in politics. The legislator said: “As part of the reward system of the APC under my leadership, we’ll identify young men and women of impeccable character and competence who have been accepted at the grassroots level to run for offices and support their campaign. This will ensure that the best amongst us are given an opportunity to occupy leadership positions without the lack of encouragement and financial burden that comes with such. “If given the opportunity to lead the APC, I will explore and initiate a transfer of knowledge, a think tank or policy institute will be established as an organ in the party with the sole purpose of performing research and advocacy findings concerning developmental initiatives such as social policy, political strategy, economics, military, technology, and culture. “Our belief is that political parties should not only be a vehicle for winning elections and go into oblivion until another round of campaign starts. We’ll ensure that elected officials are given the necessary support to succeed in their assignments.” Musa said he would not encourage imposition of candidates, promising a level playing field to women of courage and ambitious youths to actualize their dreams.

